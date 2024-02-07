PSG and Jordan brand unveil the fourth kit for the 2023/2024 season

The FOURTH jersey is now available in PSG Stores Qatar with the complete lifestyle collection coming soon.

After celebrating the 5th anniversary of their partnership, Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand unveil today the final jersey of the 2023/2024 season. This latest range completes Paris Saint-Germain’s 2023/2024 dressing room and, for the second time in the history of football and the Club, features the emblematic elephant print.

The kit will be presented by the Club’s women’s team on pitch during the return of the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the reception of Ajax Amsterdam on 24 January at the Parc des Princes.

For this FOURTH campaign, Paris Saint-Germain women’s players (Korbin ALBERT, Elisa DE ALMEIDA, Grace GEYORO, Jackie GRONEN and Sakina KARCHAOUI) travelled to the Qatar National Museum in Doha for an exclusive and unique photo shoot.

This symbolic venue, with its distinctive sand-pink architecture designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, offers a visually striking setting matching with colours inspirations of the kit.

This FOURTH collection is accompanied by a TRAINING and LIFESTYLE range, as well as an exclusive Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low, also featuring the elephant print, and for the very first time, the branding “AIR JORDAN” even appear on pieces from the lifestyle collection, marking a new stage in the partnership between the two brands.

The collaboration extends beyond the pitch, with a number of exclusive pieces inspired by the harmonious colours of the series, designed to fit into the lifestyle of anyone who simply wants to take a discreet stroll down the street, highly inspired by Michael Jordan’s visits to Paris back in time where we could walk around without being noticed.

