Pickl has opened its doors in Doha!

Fresh. Fast. Food is ready at Pickl, West Walk!

Doha’s burger scene is about to get a whole lot tastier! Pickl, the award-winning burger joint known for its fresh, customisable food, has opened its doors at West Walk.

Pickl is all about top-quality ingredients and memorable experiences. Every burger is made fresh to order, with absolutely no additives, preservatives, or hormones. The signature Pickl menu boasts a wide range of options, catering to every taste bud – from fully customizable cheeseburgers to juicy chicken sandos and flavourful plant-based patties. The widely successful burger brand’s perfectly smashed patties, signature homemade pickles, and fresh fried chicken are absolute must-tries. And let’s not forget their irresistible loaded fries and milkshakes!

“Bringing Pickl to Doha is a game-changer for Qatar’s food scene. Both Golondrina and Pickl share a passion for going the extra mile and delivering unforgettable experiences. This partnership proves that Golondrina is bringing world-class flavours and innovation to Qatar. With Pickl, we’re raising the bar and setting a new standard in Qatar,” said Aylin Seyidova, representative for Golondrina Hospitality.

“We’re thrilled to open in West Walk and share Pickl’s award-winning cheeseburgers and chicken sandos with the people of Doha. Fans of the brand have been asking for us to open in Qatar for years and we’re delighted that we’re finally here,” said Steve Flawith, Founder and CEO of Yolk Brands, the Gulf-born hospitality group which owns Pickl.

This milestone marks Pickl’s very first venue in Qatar. The outlet features Pickl’s signature industrial style juxtaposed with neon signage and plant life. The brand’s iconic “ORDER HERE” sign guides guests on their journey through the two-storey outlet, which features both indoor and outdoor seating. Conveniently located in Doha’s vibrant West Walk, it’s sure to be a must-visit for anyone visiting the area.

Since its very first opening, Pickl has received multiple awards and honourable mentions. Now it’s time for you to find out what the hype is about! Pickl will be open every day of the week from 11am to 12am (midnight), with extended hours on Thursday (11am to 2am) and Friday (1pm to 2am). Pickl is located next to Monop at West Walk.

Maps location: Click here

Keep up with Pickl by following their social media handles: @pickl.qatar (Instagram) and Pickl Qatar (Facebook).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Abuzar Iqbal, PR Manager, MUSE: [email protected]

About Golondrina

Golondrina is a Qatari innovative leader in the hospitality industry in Qatar, dedicated to delivering exceptional dining experiences and setting the highest standards for service and quality. Established with a vision to redefine hospitality and elevate the culinary landscape in Qatar, Golondrina has consistently introduced a diverse portfolio of dining concepts, each designed to captivate and delight patrons from diverse backgrounds.

About Yolk Brands

Yolk Brands, established in early 2023, is an umbrella company that invests in and operates a growing portfolio of high-quality, industry-leading F&B brands. Brands in its portfolio include the widely successful Pickl, BonBird, Southpour, and 1762. Dedicated to founding, finding, and fostering the growth of quality homegrown food concepts, Yolk Brands is committed to cultivating incredible culinary experiences in the region.

About Pickl

Launched in Dubai in 2019, Pickl has since grown its operations to 18 venues in the UAE and regionally, with two international locations in Bahrain and one in Qatar, with plans of expanding further to Egypt in 2024. Thanks to its FRESH. FAST. FOOD concept, coupled with its famous shakes, Pickl has steadily built up a legendary fan base. Crowned Best Burger at the Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards in both 2022 and 2023, Pickl continues to set the standard for premium cheeseburgers, fresh fried chicken and plant-based burgers, all free from preservatives, hormones and antibiotics.