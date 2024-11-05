Palestinian top graduate from Qatar’s Police Academy killed in Gaza by Israel

At the time of his graduation, Nasrallah dedicated his accomplishments to his parents as well as to Palestine’s martyrs and prisoners.

Israeli occupation forces have killed Ahmed Jamil Nasrallah, a top graduate from Qatar’s Police Academy, in Jabalia, northern Gaza, triggering an outpouring of condolences on social media.

Nasrallah’s family confirmed his killing on Monday evening. His father Jamil was also killed by Israel during the beginning of Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip last year in October.

“My brother Ahmed joins the ranks of the martyrs after a year and a month since the martyrdom of our father. He sold the world for the sake of martyrdom,” Mahmoud Nasrallah, his brother, said in an emotional Facebook post.

Nasrallah was the top graduate out of the expat students of Qatar’s Police Academy’s class of 2023 and insisted on returning to his homeland.

At the time of his graduation, Nasrallah dedicated his accomplishments to his parents as well as Palestine’s martyrs and prisoners.

“I also dedicate this achievement to the soul of my grandmother, to my siblings, my friends, and to the people of my homeland, Palestine…especially Gaza. To the martyrs, who are nobler than all of us, to the prisoners of this homeland, and to its detainees,” he said in a post on Facebook at the time.

Social media platforms were flooded with statements and posts, particularly from the Palestinian community, honouring and mourning Nasrallah.

“He was a memoriser of the Quran and consistent in his prayers. I knew him closely, he was truly a steadfast fighter. He followed in the footsteps of his father, who was martyred at the beginning of this battle,” Ameera Fouad, a social media user said on X.

“Congratulations on your martyrdom, and congratulations to Palestine for having heroes like you,” she added.

Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist, Tamer Almisshal, also joined social media users in their tributes.

“The homeland has lost the young man, the memoriser of the Quran and the outstanding police officer who ranked first at the Police Academy in Qatar. Ahmed Jamil Nasrallah ascended on the soil of Jabalia, steadfast in his position. What a noble ascension,” he said on X.

Nasrallah is now among the more than 43,000 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the genocide in the Gaza Strip. The figure is an undercount as thousands remain missing or buried under the rubble.