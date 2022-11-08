Over 6,000 Holiday Homes rooms licensed ahead of World Cup 

More short-term rentals are now up for grabs during the mega football tournament after receiving the mandatory Holiday Homes licenses.

More than 6,000 Holiday Homes rooms in Qatar have received their license from Qatar Tourism to welcome visitors ahead of the World Cup, giving fans accommodation options to experience the tournament live.

This comes shortly after the country announced that non-ticket holders will be able to visit the country starting December 2, after the group stage of the tournament.

Those interested in visiting Qatar can register through the Hayya portal, which allows visitors from all around the world into the country.

Such an influx in the number of arriving fans has pushed authorities to issue “Holiday Homes licenses” to thousands of homes in order to make them available for short-term rent.

“Through the Holiday Homes initiative, Qatar Tourism seeks to contribute to the development of the hospitality sector in the country and ensure diverse offerings are available that suit the needs and budgets of all visitors,” said Mohammed Al-Ansari, Director of Tourist Licensing at Qatar Tourism.

“We are proud to have licensed more than 6,000 Holiday Homes rooms ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, to provide visitors with peace of mind and allow them to explore Qatar’s varied offerings while enjoying unparalleled hospitality.”

Prior to granting a property a short-term rental license, Qatar Tourism inspects the property for compliance with quality standards, amenities, health and safety standards, accessibility standards, a code of conduct, and environmental sustainability.

All those who look to rent their property must obtain the license or else may be fined QAR 200,000.

700 villas and 1,800 total flats have received licenses so far, mostly in Lusail City and The Pearl-Qatar. People with special needs can live in more than 100 residential units, and families with more than four people can live in more than 600 residential units.

In order to make sure holiday homeowners are offering visitors genuine experiences that are grounded in service quality, Qatar Tourism will continue to monitor the Guest Experience Index (GEI), which is available on more than 130 international guest review sites.

In total, more than 1.7 million people are expected to visit Qatar for the first FIFA World Cup ever held in the Arab world, and the country has made extensive preparations to ensure the supporters’ best experience.