Ooredoo Qatar: The Official Telecom Partner for ConteQ Expo 2024

ConteQ Expo 2024 will take place from September 16 to 18 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) and is expected to attract 15,000 visitors.

Ooredoo, the leading telecommunications and ICT provider in Qatar, has announced its role as the Official Telecom Partner for ConteQ Expo 2024.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari who is the Director of PR, Partnership and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar, expressed the company is “honored to be the official Telecom Partner of ConteQ Expo 2024.”

“This significant event unites industry leaders to showcase Qatar’s achievements in key sectors. The emphasis on sustainable growth, innovative solutions, and digital transformation aligns seamlessly with Ooredoo’s mission to foster a digitally empowered future for Qatar,” she added.

The expo, organised by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MOCI), the Ministry of Labour (MOL) and the Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’, will take place from September 16 to 18 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

At ConteQ Expo 2024, Ooredoo Business will have a prominent presence with a booth highlighting a wide range of cutting-edge products and services across three main areas, such as Smart Solutions, Enterprise Connectivity, and Digital Technologies.

The booth will feature advanced Internet of Things (IoT) applications such as Fleet Management, Smart Lighting, and Waste Management, aimed at improving operational efficiency.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore advanced collaboration tools like Cloud Phone and IdeaHub, as well as the latest mobile technologies including Tetra, Push To Talk, and 5G Connectivity.

Another feature that will. be displayed in Ooredoo’s booth will be robust fixed solutions like 5G Fixed Wireless Access and Multi-Cloud Local Connect, along with comprehensive cloud and security offerings such as DDoS protection and Security Operations Centre, tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

ConteQ Expo 2024 aims to highlight the latest developments in the construction and services sectors.

The event will feature over 60 experts who will discuss crucial topics such as automated construction, autonomous vehicles, data sovereignty and risk management.