Global tech giants Google, Microsoft and others to attend first ConteQ Expo 24 in Doha

The three day conference will be held for the first time in Doha at the Qatar National Convention Center.

Qatar is set to launch its first ever tech in construction exhibition this month. The Qatar Advance Technology in Construction and Services Exhibition, also known as, CONTEQ Expo 24 will take place at the Qatar National Convention Center on September 16 to 18.

The three day conference, which is the first of its kind in the Gulf nation, will be under the patronage of Qatar’s prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

“ConteQ Expo 24 will host participants from 24 countries, more than 60 speakers, 250 exhibitors and partners, including global technology giants such as Google, Microsoft, Siemens, Huawei, and IBM,” Salem Al-Shawi, chairman of the conference’s organising committee said

The conference is a joint effort between the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MOCI), the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the Ministry of Labor (MOL) and the Public Works Authority (Ashghal).

During a press conference held at the Ned hotel in Doha on Thursday, spokespeople from the organizing bodies revealed exciting details to be expected at CONTEQ Expo 24.

What to expect

Up to 15,000 visitors are expected to flock to the conference according to Al-Shawi, who also stands as director of the technical office at Ashghal. A total of 14 memorandums of understanding are expected to be inked at the conference as well.

Among the exhibitors are 12 3D printing companies, 16 BIM and digital twin companies, 8 robotics companies, 6 modular and prefab companies, 9 drone technology companies, and 13 IT and cybersecurity companies.

Al-Shawi detailed ConteQ Expo 24’s main themes of “innovative construction technologies, service technologies and policies and regulations.”

“Hosting the exhibition reaffirms our commitment to adopting the latest technological innovations in the advanced construction sector, which enhances efficiency, sustainability, and public-private partnerships, contributing to the achievement of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, the final phase of Qatar National Vision 2030,” he added.

The conference organisers also revealed the winners of a design competition for the official mascot of the exhibition, which was launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education last May.

In third place was the Hassan Bin Thabit Secondary School for Boys, Umm Ayman Secondary School for Girls came in second place, and the first place title went to the Ahmad Bin Hanbal Secondary School for Boys.

“The app features customisable information panels, an AI-powered business matchmaking service, and services that enable participants to manage meetings, view conference schedules, and more,” said the Ashgal representative.

The construction and services sectors in Qatar are among the most important sectors of the Qatari economy, having witnessed significant growth in recent years, according to

Hamad Mohammed Al-Nasr, director of the trade exchange development and investment promotion department and MOCI spokesperson.

“The participation of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, alongside the agencies under its umbrella at the exhibition, such as the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, the Qatar Free Zones Authority, and the Qatar Financial Centre, reflects its commitment to strengthening cooperation and joint work between government entities to harness modern technology and embrace digital transformation across various sectors of the state,” said Al-Nasr.

“As a key participant in ConteQ Expo 2024 Qatar, we look forward to showcasing our significant contributions through our company’s pavilion, which will include models demonstrating how we use modular construction, along with the largest 3D printer of its kind,” Mousa Naber, chief operating officer of UCC said during the press conference.

Dr. Noura al-Hajri, director of the planning, quality and innovation department at MOL, shared key elements in the ministry’s digital transformation technology, highlighting many of its digitized public services.

As the conference’s official bank, Qatar National Bank revealed it planned to display its latest banking solutions and products for project financing, while aiming to support the expo’s objectives to bring cutting-edge solutions that improve productivity, quality, reliability, cost-savings, and energy efficiency.

On MCIT’s side, Khalid Aljumaily, Director of Public Relations and Communications, said that the ministry plans to feature a pavilion where it will showcase its innovative projects in modern technology, such as 3D printing technologies and AI-supported projects, as well as present the ministry’s leading programs, such as the Digital Business Incubator, Studio 5, and Tasmu Accelerator, which foster innovation, develop startups, and support digital transformation across various sectors.

The press conference also included the launch of the official exhibition app, which will allow participants to connect, organise meetings in advance, access interactive exhibition maps and interact directly with exhibitors and speakers.