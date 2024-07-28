Ooredoo Qatar addresses cause of local connectivity disruptions

The telecommunications company said the outage was due to damage to one of its mainlines by public works conducted by an Ashghal contractor.



Ooredoo Qatar has released a statement discussing recent local disruptions to mobile phone connectivity.



“The outage was due to public works conducted by an Ashghal contractor, who inadvertently damaged one of our mainlines,” Ooredoo said in its statement on Saturday.



The statement added that the telecommunications company will be working closely with the state Communications Regulatory Authority and Ashghal to ensure that such an incident doesn’t reoccur.



Ooredoo also said that it will work to ensure its “network infrastructure remains safeguarded”.



Ashghal, otherwise known as the Public Works Authority of Qatar, has not yet issued a statement regarding the matter.



Ooredoo Qatar’s latest statement follows an earlier announcement from Friday, where the telecom service company apologised for some customers experiencing difficulties using its mobile phone network.



Qatar’s observers took to social media platforms to reveal that their issues ranged from mobile 5G not working, to being unable to use the Ooredoo mobile app.



Some users have urged Oooredoo to issue compensation due to the network outage while others instead suggested switching to rival telecommunication companies to be their service providers.