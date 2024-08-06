Olympic Games Paris 2024: Qatar’s Bassem Hemeida bows out

The 400m hurdle racer failed to qualify but improved his season’s record.



Basseim Hemeida clocked his season’s best timing at the 400-meter hurdle on Tuesday, yet did not advance to the next round at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.



Competing in the repechage round, the 24-year-old finished at the bottom of his heat with a timing of 49.64 seconds.

Hemeida had topped his season-best timing of 49.82 seconds on Monday fell short of automatic qualification in a competitive heat with Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Rai Benjamin.



With Hemeida’s exit, only Abderrahman Samba remains from the Qatari contingent at the 400-meter event.

Samba qualified directly from his heat on Monday, finishing third with a 45.35 second timing and is a medal contender, having narrowly missed a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.

20-year-old Ismail Abakar did not finish his race and automatically bowed out of his heat on Monday.

USA’s Trevor Bassitt and Germany’s Emil Agyekum will complete the remaining semi-final spots from Hemeida’s repechage heat.

The semi-finals of the 400-meter hurdle event will be held on Wednesday evening, starting at 8:35 pm Doha time.

In the 400-meter dash, Qatar’s Ammar Ismail will compete for a spot in the final tonight (Tuesday August 6).