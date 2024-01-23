Qatar to once again host the FIFA Arab Cup in 2025

Qatar hosted the inaugural edition of FIFA Arab Cup in 2021 a year before hosting the first-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab World.

The Minister of Sports and Youth and Chairman of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani has hailed the success of the ongoing continental tournament, stating the event has exceeded all expectations.

Speaking at the Qatar National Convention Centre, the Qatari official voiced that due to the success of the AFC, the country expects to host the FIFA Arab Cup once again.

The Qatar 2023 LOC Chairman reported that more than 1.2 million tickets have been sold so far, and attendance has reached over 620,000 with the group stage of the Asian Cup still underway.

“We set the same standards for the Qatar World Cup 2022 in the tournament, and most of the people who supervised the conduct of the World Cup operations are themselves present in the continental tournament,” the LOC Chairman said in the press conference.

Sheikh Hamad said the FIFA Arab Cup would be organised again in cooperation between FIFA and the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA).“

The tournament will be held next year, God willing, after completing some arrangements, indicating that the date, location, and hosting mechanism in the future will be announced soon,” Sheikh Hamad said.

“I am not the person authorised to talk about this tournament officially, but the tournament will be held again, God willing,” he added.

Qatar hosted the inaugural edition of the renamed FIFA Arab Cup in 2021, a year before hosting the first-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab World.

Following the 2021 final, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced that FIFA would continue to oversee future editions.