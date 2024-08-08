OIC condemns Israel’s actions and calls for end to aggression

Qatar’s representatives at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting voiced strong criticism against Israel for its recent military actions, including the assassination of a Hamas leader.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a discussion with its Executive Committee on August 7, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In the meeting, OIC strongly condemned Israel’s “war crimes, aggression, and genocide” in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, which had led to “martyrdom and injury of more than 140,000 Palestinians” and displaced over two million people.

It demanded an immediate end to Israeli military operations, “torture, starvation, and collective punishment.”

The OIC held Israel responsible for the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh last week in Iran, which has pledged to retaliate.

Following the meeting between 57 members, the findings were shared in a statement which declared that “Israel, the illegal occupying power, is fully responsible for this heinous attack” labeling it “a serious infringement” of Iran’s sovereignty.

The OIC reaffirms “the centrality of the issue of Palestinian and Al-Quds Ash-Sharif for the entire Islamic Ummah” and emphasizes the need to preserve the city’s “Arab and Islamic identity” and Palestinian sovereignty. The statement added.

A call to the UN and all states to “put an end to the Israeli aggression” and demand accountability for settlers’ crimes, including “imposing sanctions on them, designating them as terrorists, and prosecuting them,” was also stated.

The OIC has condemned efforts to undermine “the status and role of UNRWA” and calls for continued support for the agency, emphasizing its importance in providing services to Palestinian refugees amid the humanitarian crisis.

Qatar’s continued stance

Dr Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated Qatar’s condemnation of violence against civilians, which has lasted over 300 days. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release,

He criticised Israel’s collective punishment and the forced displacement of Gaza’s residents as violations of humanitarian laws.

In addition to condemning Israeli actions, Dr Al Hammadi labeled the assassination as a “heinous crime” and a dangerous escalation that breached international law and sovereignty norms.

The Secretary-General urged the international community to take decisive action to end the Israeli assault on Gaza.

He called for adherence to international humanitarian law and enforcement of UN resolutions to stop the violence.

Other international participants

Gambia’s Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, representing the OIC chair, warned that Haniyeh’s “heinous” assassination and the Gaza war could spark a regional conflict, as reported by Aljazeera.

Tangara called for durable peace that addresses the root causes of the [Israeli-Palestinian] conflict, stressing the need for global unity to ensure humanitarian aid and a sustainable political solution.

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Waleed al-Khereiji, stated that the country rejects “any violation of the sovereignty of states or interference in the internal affairs of any country”. As reported by Aljazeera.

Iran has vowed retaliation, threatening “harsh punishment” for Israel, while the U.S. and other Western nations have urged for de-escalation.