Iran requests meeting with OIC following Israel’s attack

Following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which has provoked widespread outrage, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is set to hold a meeting of its executive committee at the foreign ministers’ level on Wednesday.

The OIC General Secretariat will host the meeting at its headquarters in Jeddah, according to a statement by the OIC Secretariat, issued on Monday.

The meeting aims to address the ongoing Israeli actions against the Palestinian people and its violations of Iran’s sovereignty.

“In response to the ongoing atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip, this meeting has been convened,” the statement read.

“To date, these actions have resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 individuals and injuries to more than 91,000 Palestinian citizens, most of whom are women and children,” it added.

The war has devastated civilian infrastructure, destroying 430,000 homes as well as hospitals, schools, mosques, and historical landmarks.

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan fully supported Iran’s call for an “extraordinary meeting” with the OIC after the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Also, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a presser in Cairo that Turkiye would formally submit its declaration of intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ on Wednesday.

Iranian officials are adamant that the country will retaliate for the assassination in Tehran.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami said: “If the Israelis receive a firm response, they will understand that killing Haniyeh was a mistake… the Israelis are constantly making calculation errors, and they have repeated this mistake once again,” according to Iran International English.

“The Zionist entity will receive a strike at the appropriate place and time to understand that what it has done is foolish,” Salami added.

On Monday, Ali Bagheri Kani, the Acting Foreign Minister of Iran, met with Khaled Qaddoumi, the Hamas representative in Tehran. The visit, part of a broader series of consultations with various ambassadors and foreign mission heads in Tehran, underscores Iran’s intention to act soon.

Bagheri Kani said that Iran would be “rewarding” Israel if it remains silent following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, adding “the Islamic Republic considers reciprocal action to be its right, based on international rules and norms,” according to Iran International English.

There has been no clear indication from Iran about when it will carry out any retaliation, or what form this would take.

The OIC meeting will be held at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, starting at 16:00 local time.