Luis Enrique tipped to lead PSG as club officially sacks coach Galtier

Last month, Christophe Galtier was arrested for questioning along with his son as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination.

Paris Saint-Germain is set to appoint Luis Enrique as head coach following the sacking of Christophe Galtier, whose exit was confirmed on Wednesday by the club.

“At the end of the 2022-2023 season, Paris Saint-Germain informed Christophe Galtier of its decision to terminate his contract as first-team coach,” PSG said in a statement.

“The club would like to pay tribute to his professionalism and commitment, which helped the Rouge et Bleu win a historic eleventh French Championship title and a Trophée des Champions.”

Galtier had signed a two-year deal, but the elimination of his Lionel Messi-led squad in the Champions League this year proved to the Qatari management that a replacement was imminent.

Throughout the season, it was rumoured that Galtier’s role was in jeopardy despite the Parisians retaining the charge in the Ligue 1 leaderboard.

Galtier himself admitted there was uncertainty in his coaching career at Parc des Princes.

“My future? It’s really too early to talk about it. It obviously depends on the (club’s) management and my president,” Galtier responded in a press conference on the question of his future.

Despite the statement by the French Champions leaving out details of the coach replacing Galtier, sources from both ESPN and respected journalist Fabrizio Romano pointed to Luis Enrique as his replacement.

Since leaving Spain in December following their last-16 elimination from the World Cup against Morocco in Qatar’s World Cup, Enrique has been on the shortlist of several teams.

Enrique started his coaching career in 2008 with Barcelona before moving to Roma and has been described by Messi as one of the best managers he has played for.

In 2015, Enrique recorded his 42nd win after 50 games in charge of Barcelona with a 2–0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain FC, the best record of any manager.

At PSG, the Spaniard will expect to rejuvenate a team that has been vacated by the likes of Sergio Ramos and Messi – with a possible exit by Kylian Mpabbe also likely during his stint.

After the World Cup, PSG struck ten defeats in 28 games, narrowly winning the Ligue 1.