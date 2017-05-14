New Ramadan market opens at Qatar’s Katara Cultural Village
All photos courtesy of Katara
With just two weeks to go before Ramadan begins, a new “one-stop shop” for people gearing up for the month has debuted at Katara Cultural Village.
The Meerat Ramadan market is located on the south end of Katara and open daily from now through Eid (June 29).
There, some 35 vendors are selling fresh produce, dates, nuts, honey, drinks, gifts and other items popular during the fasting month at affordable prices, officials said.
In a statement, Katara’s General Manager Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim al Sulaiti said:
“It is a one-stop place where visitors are welcome to enjoy a distinctive ambiance that combines the experience of shopping with spirituality.”
Ramadan is coming
Vendors at the market include Al Meera, Widam Food and Abu Yusuf Apiaries. There’s also Athba, a new local poultry farm in Doha that sells vegetable-fed chickens and quail birds, the Qatar Tribune reports.
There’s also a kid’s corner and a majlis.
Meerat Ramadan will be open from 4pm to 9pm daily for now. However, hours will likely change once the holy month begins, Katara said.
The exact beginning date of Ramadan has yet to be announced. But it is expected to be around Saturday, May 27.
Have you been to the market yet? Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.