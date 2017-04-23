New QR4 billion G-Ring Road opens in Qatar

Ashghal

A new expressway that is expected to cut commuting time to Hamad International Airport (HIA), the Religious Complex and the Industrial Area has officially opened to traffic.

The QR4 billion G-Ring Road is south of Doha, and in part runs parallel to Salwa Road.

It is 22km long and stretches from near the airport to the new Orbital Highway, Ashghal said.

Ashghal

The road has five lanes in each direction and contains eight main interchanges, some of them four levels high.

Because there are no roundabouts or signals, the expressway is expected to cut commuting times in half for traffic heading from Salwa, Al Rayyan or Dukhan to HIA, according to Ashghal.

Wakrah/Wukair

The road sits off of Barwa Village, Barwa City, Barwa Al Baraha, the Qatar Racing Club and the upcoming Logistics Village.

Ashghal

Later this year, Al Wakrah and Wukair residents will be able to benefit from the road after the Al Wakrah Bypass opens, officials said.

G-Ring will be linked to the bypass through the new Umm Beshr Interchange, a four-level 36m junction that includes the tallest bridge in Qatar.

Ashghal

However, there were some reports of traffic jams on the bridge last night in the area.

Meanwhile, some 48km of pedestrian and cyclist paths are also part of the road.

All of G-Ring’s interchanges should be completely finished by July, Ashghal said.

