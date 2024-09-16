‘New era’ in GCC-EU relations hailed as 13th Macroeconomic Dialogue in Doha

The talks precede the upcoming EU-GCC Summit which the EU Ambassador to Qatar, Cristian Tudor, said will mark a “new era” in bilateral ties.



The 13th Macroeconomic Dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU) has kicked off in Doha, serving as a key platform for economic collaboration dating back to 2003.

The summit, organised by the Qatar Ministry of Finance and chaired by Saud Abdullah Al Attiyah, Deputy Undersecretary for Economic Affairs, focused on exploring new opportunities for strengthening cooperation.

In his remarks, Al Attiyah said that the summit serves as a platform to enhance collaboration across key areas, including trade, investment, sustainable energy, and comprehensive development.

Cristian Tudor, the EU Ambassador to Qatar, expressed his optimism for a strengthened relationship between the GCC and the EU, envisioning a strategic shift in their cooperation.

“This, in my opinion, will start a new era. It will be a pivot towards a new era of prosperity and abundance between the European Union and Qatar. We have a lot to do [in terms of] cooperation between ourselves,” Tudor told Doha News.

He emphasised that the outcomes of the summit would extend across various sectors, including trade, humanitarian assistance, and aid.

He also noted that Monday’s summit followed an official visit by Charles Michel, President of the European Council, to Doha.

During his visit, Michel met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“This visit was meant to prepare for the first-ever summit between the European Union and the GCC, and this will take place next month, on October 16 in Brussels, under the Qatari chairmanship of the GCC,” Tudor said.

A first of its kind, the EU-GCC Summit is scheduled to take place this October in Brussels. Qatar currently holds presidency over the council, a role that periodically rotates between the bloc’s member states in alphabetical order.



The summit will be a platform for the two regional blocs to review bilateral ties and discuss ongoing conflict.

Other topics of discussion in the summit included economic diversification within the GCC and the Russia-Ukraine war.