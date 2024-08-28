Qatari Amir receives EU Council President as EU-GCC Summit tops agenda

Michel’s two-nation regional tour comes at a time of ongoing conflict in the region and in Europe, which will be discussed as a priority at the upcoming EU-GCC Summit next month.



Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar, has received Charles Michel, President of the European Council, at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.



During the meeting, both delegations discussed Qatar-European Union (EU) relations and strategies to strengthen them, the Diwan reported.



Michel, who is also the former Prime Minister of Belgium, is on a two-nation regional tour and is scheduled to meet Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, later in Riyadh. This visit comes in the run-up to the EU-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.



“Your support as Chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council is crucial. This Summit will be an opportunity to elevate our partnership and political dialogue to a strategic level,” the EU official said in a statement on Wednesday.



A first of its kind, the event is scheduled to take place this October in Brussels. Qatar currently holds presidency over the council which is a role which periodically rotates between the bloc’s member states in alphabetical order.



The summit will be a platform for the two regional blocs to review bilateral ties and discuss ongoing conflict, such as in Ukraine. Michel said on Wednesday that the EU values Qatar’s engagement and cooperation to deescalate the conflict.



During a press conference on Sunday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, revealed that he is in talks with Qatar, India, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Türkiye, regarding a second peace summit to resolve the fighting with Russia.



Earlier this month, a report by the Washington Post (WP) indicated that talks between Moscow and Kyiv were planned to take place in Doha, with Qatar operating as a mediator. Through indirect talks, with Qatari mediators meeting the Russian and Ukrainian delegations separately, the WP report added that the ultimate goal was a partial ceasefire.



However, Kyiv’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region is said to have derailed such efforts.



The Kremlin later denied the WP’s report.

The first leg of Michel’s tour began in Doha on Tuesday.



In a statement that same day, Michel emphasised that the European and Gulf blocs are unified in promoting geopolitical peace and stability.



Later on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Qatari Prime Minister, met with Michel to discuss a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest, among other topics, the Qatari Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.



In the occupied Palestinian territories, the Gaza Health Ministry reports that the death toll in the enclave since October 7 has surpassed 40,400 people with tens of thousands more left wounded.