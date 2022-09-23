Nando’s Qatar holds Master Grillers’ competition in Lusail Boulevard

Nando’s is now open for flame-grilled, PERi-PERi chicken at Lusail Boulevard.

Nando’s Qatar determines its winner at the master grillers’ competition, held in the restaurant’s newest branch – in Lusail Boulevard.

After winning the competition in Doha, Edward Lata, from Nando’s The Pearl branch is set to compete amongst the best grillers from Nando’s worldwide next year in Malaysia.

Edward Lata, Master Grillers’ 2022 winner from Nando’s Qatar

Speaking about the competition, Balu Subramonian, Head of Operations at Nando’s Qatar under Oryx Group For Food Services said, “a month-long competition is a platform for Nando’s grillers worldwide to celebrate the art of grilling.

Every year, the best grillers from over 20 countries compete to show off their grilling skills. All the grillers are judged on a specific operational expertise that makes Nando’s flame-grilled, PERi-PERi Chicken unique.”

When commenting on the judgment criteria, Balu said: “Scores are set for hygiene, racking, loading grills, perfect flame grill marks, consistent skin colouring, chopping techniques. And at the end, all the chicken must score high on tenderness, juiciness and temperature.”

“Along with the art of grilling, Nando’s believe in celebrating its people, as we often say– it’s not about the chicken but the people that make the chicken,” Balu added.

Qatar Foodie, Ashaeveryday and Balu Subramonian on the judging pannel at Nando’s Qatar’s Master Grillers’ 2022 finals

In the finals, Edward Lata competed against 7 other finalists to take away the title for Master Grillers’ Qatar.

The competition was attended and co sponsered by Nando’s partner in Qatar – Mazzraty, and the content creators Ashaeveryday and Qatar foodie as judges.

