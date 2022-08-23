My Pet World: the one stop-app for pet owners

Have you ever thought of an app that can fulfill your complete requirements as a pet owner?

Being a pet owner can be sometimes exhausting, especially in finding the right products and accessories for your pets, keeping track of their vaccinations, as well as understanding like-minded people that can be there for you in an hour of need or even fill in for you on your vacations.

Why do it on your own when you can be connected to a whole community and a platform that makes the collective life easier?

On the 6 August 2022, Innovation Café proudly introduced “My Pet World” by Mr. Joseph Jeffin, a first-of-its-kind mobile application that puts a world of features at the fingertips of pet owners as well as an e-commerce portal to buy and sell new and used pet products effortlessly. This is in addition to it being a platform for socialising and managing pet profiles.

Innovation Café hosted the app launch that was attended by stakeholders, influencers, and investors, in what can be described as a successful networking event – mutually beneficial to different businesses.

[Innovation Cafe]

“Being a pet owner myself, I witnessed the need for such a platform to be a one-stop app for pet owners that fulfils major features of shopping pet products & accessories, socialising options within the pet owner community & ultimately managing pet profile data” Mr. Jeffin said.

My Pet World is available on IOS and Android, with more than 350 pet lovers already registered on the app, a couple of weeks post-launch.

Download it today, spread the word, and nurture the pet community for a good cause.