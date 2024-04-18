Music, coffee and sports: Five exciting events to check out this weekend in Qatar

From coffee and chocolate to sports and music, Doha News has compiled a list of five events worth checking out between Friday and Saturday.

The upcoming weekend in Qatar is filled with festivals and exciting events to attend and unwind after the resumption of work this week following a long Eid break and intense weather conditions.

While the festive Eid season ended this week, Qatar has only more thrilling events scheduled for the population to enjoy, especially with the approach of the summer season.

1. Coffee Tea & Chocolate Festival

It is Qatar foodies’ favourite time of the year as the annual Coffee Tea & Chocolate Festival returned in its seventh edition and is here to stay until April 20.

ندعوكم للاستمتاع بأجواء مهرجان القهوة والشاي والشوكولاتة في #ميناء_الدوحة_القديم! نحن بانتظاركم يوميًا لغاية 20 أبريل في حديقة المينا، خلف ساحة الأعلام.



Experience the Coffee, Tea & Chocolate Festival at #olddohaport! Visit us daily until 20 April at Mina Park, behind Flag Plaza

Held at the Old Doha Port, the culinary event is filled with a wide range of mouthwatering desserts and overwhelming options of coffee and tea stalls to visit. The festival also includes live DJ shows and entertaining performances for families and friends to enjoy.

The event is open to the public every day from 4:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. local time.

2. 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, Qatar

As an established sports capital, this weekend’s event lineup also includes a sporting event with the sixth edition of the U-23 Asian Cup.

Taking place between April 15 to May 3, the tournament features Asia’s top 16 under-23 teams.

The tournament kicked off on Monday with Qatar’s 2-0 victory over Indonesia. Australia and Jordan’s starting game on the same day ended with a 0-0 draw.

The games scheduled on Friday are China vs. South Korea, Thailand vs. Saudi Arabia, UAE vs. Japan, and Tajikistan vs. Iraq.

The games scheduled on Saturday are Malaysia vs. Vietnam and Kuwait vs. Uzbekistan.

The full dates, timings and ticket details are available online.

3. Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra 15-Year-Anniversary Festival

The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating its 15th anniversary with live musical performances during the weekend at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

The musical festival will serenade the audience with solos from Ravel, Vivaldi, Mozart, Beethoven, and others.

On Friday, music enthusiasts will enjoy ‘Mozart: A Musical Sitcom’ and ‘Music from the Baroque Courts’.

The first set will revive historical characters from Mozart’s lifetime and bring them to the stage at QNCC.

The second will take the audience on a trip to the Royal courts of the Renaissance era to enjoy compositions from Europe’s most loved composers, from Bach, Lully, to Corelli.

Celebrate 15 years of incredible music-making with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra for the 15-Year-Anniversary Festival! performances that will take place in Auditorium 3 at the Qatar National Convention Centre from 18-20 April.

The Mozart performance will run from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. followed by the second show from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Then on Saturday, audiences at the QNCC will embark on a world tour from the comfort of their seats with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra’s musical masterpieces from every country it visited.

The countries include Syria, England, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, and China.

Saturday’s event will take place from 8:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. All tickets can be purchased online.

4. Mega Park Carnival

The Mega Park Carnival this year is packed with arcade games, food stalls, and local business booths for families and friends to enjoy this weekend.

Taking place at Al Bidda Park, the carnival will run until April 20 and open its doors for the public to enter for free from 5:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m.

5. Electric Idyll Exhibition by Pipilotti Rist

Those wanting a calmer or artistic weekend event can head to the Fire Station’s Garage Gallery for an aesthetically pleasing experience with the Electric Idyll Exhibition.

In her first survey exhibition in the region, Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist brings a barrage of colors and experiences to @DohaFireStation in the vibrant 'Electric Idyll' exhibition, part of Qatar Creates Week.

The interactive installation by renowned Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist is a compilation of her most celebrated videos. Upon entering the dim-lighted gallery, all sound is removed and calming music greets visitors.

By walking further into the gallery, visitors are immersed with wide screens reflecting vibrant patterns that offer a distraction from the outside world.

The exhibition will run until June 1 and is open to the public from Saturday to Thursday between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm. The opening hours on Friday are 1:30-7:00 pm.