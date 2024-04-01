Msheireb Museums brings in the Ramadan spirit with cultural events

Msheireb Downtown Doha shares the spirit of Ramadan by offering residents a unique opportunity to explore and experience Qatar’s rich heritage and traditions

through Msheireb Museums’ Ramadan events and programmes.

Msheireb Museums shared the spirit of Ramadan by providing residents with a cultural experience and a knowledge portal to explore Qatar’s heritage.

Located in the heart of Doha, Msheireb serves as a cultural hotspot for residents. To help them mark the second half of Ramadan, Msheireb Museums provided Iftars and holistic interactive workshops.

“Ramadan is a time for reflection and an opportunity to share wonderful traditions and customs integral to Qatari identity,” said Fahad Al Turky, Msheireb Museums Exhibitions and Programmes Manager.

Source: Msheireb Properties

The programme collaborated with Embrace Doha, an initiative that celebrates and preserves Qatar’s cultural heritage and traditions through community engagement events and activities.

Amal Al-Shammari, Founder of Embrace Doha, stressed the need for cultural exchanges in the country.

“Our heartfelt Ramadan Iftar experience not only celebrates shared values but also builds connections that transcend boundaries, cultivating a harmonious and interconnected community,” Al-Shammari said.

The experience involved watching the Ramadan cannon firing at the Msheireb Eid Prayer ground, showcasing a decades-old tradition that Qatar has maintained.

Source: Msheireb Properties

Workshops on traditional handicrafts and arts also offered participants a chance to interact with Qatar’s past and present while strengthening the residents’ sense of belonging to the country’s diverse population.

“Through this initiative, we wanted to nurture a deeper appreciation for our cultural heritage while strengthening the bonds within our diverse community. We believe that cultural immersion plays a crucial role in bridging gaps and creating a welcoming environment for expats and visitors,” Al Turky noted.

Beyond the activities, participants got to taste mouth-watering Qatari dishes to add to the richness of the cultural experience. A cultural quiz would take place at the end to test their knowledge from their cultural exchanges.

“Engaging our residents in the local traditions adds unique layers to their living experience and helps build communities,” Abdulla Al Emadi, Acting Lead-Residential Leasing at Msheireb Properties, said.

Eleni Michaloutsou, a Msheireb Downtown Doha resident, described the programme as “an eye-opening experience.”

“It has allowed me and my family to really connect with my new home and neighbours in Qatar by learning about the local culture,” Michaloutsou said.

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development. The company is Qatar’s leading sustainable property developer, falling in line with the country’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is its signature project, serving as one of the smartest and most sustainable city districts. The city has turned into a cultural hub that merges modern and traditional Doha through its architecture and many initiatives.