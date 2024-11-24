More than QAR 18m zakat given in October: reports

Qatar’s Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced the total value of zakat paid by locals residents in October.

A total of 730 families in need will benefit from aid worth over QAR 18 million ($494m) from almsgiving, known as zakat, payments this October.

Qatar’s Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) announced the value of zakat payments, which stood at exactly QAR 18,827,512 (approximately USD 5,163,813), on Sunday. The funds were raised by locals and residents as well as companies.

Mohammed Hassan al-Tamimi, the head of the Zakat Disbursements Section, confirmed that regular assistance was valued at QAR 8,226,747, while one-time assistance made up the remaining QAR 10,600,765.

Regular assistance is given every month to beneficiary families to help meet basic needs such as food, drink, and housing, while one-time assistance is provided as needed.

Al-Tamimi said the Zakat Affairs Department was eager to deliver the aid to beneficiaries from registered families in Qatar.

The funds are distributed in accordance with the rules of Sharia banks as well as approved mechanisms.

Families in need in Qatar can apply for assistance through the Zakat Affairs Department’s official website.

Applicants must provide all required documents and upload them to the specified locations on the site.

In August, Qatar’s Awqaf launched three major endowment projects: the Jabal Thuaileb project in Lusail, the Al Maamoura project and the Abu Hamour area project.

The Jabal Thuaileb Endowment Project is set to be the nation’s largest, featuring 881 residential units along with comprehensive social and recreational amenities.

