Qatar’s Jassim & Hamad Bin Jassim Charity provided QR464,000 to those in need in June

Last month’s charitable funding included support for the local healthcare sector and in-kind assistance to poor and low-income families in need.



The Jassim & Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation has announced it provided QAR464,000 (approximately $127,507.56) in aid to those in need in Qatar across various charitable sectors last month.



The foundation’s assistance to the healthcare field totalled QAR48,125 (approximately $13,224.79). This included supporting health care institutions and associations, as well as paying for medical treatments, according to local news media.



Its support for the local health sector includes working alongside the Hamad Medical Corporation to bolster home care programmes for the country’s elderly. This collaborative drive assists elderly citizens and residents by providing health services, such as medical examinations, and easing the burden of going to a hospital or clinic.



Last month, the charity also provided QAR416,300 (approximately $114,399.56) worth of financial and in-kind assistance to those in need in Qatar. Since its establishment, it has utilised research studies to provide solutions to alleviating financial strife among local communities.



Today, it supports 20,000 poor and low-income families, widows, orphans and families of prisoners with monthly financial assistance.



The Jassim & Hamad Bin Jassim Foundation also prioritises supporting local entities. For instance, in 2020, the foundation inked an agreement with the Qatari Scouts and Guides Association to support the ‘Messengers of Peace’ initiative to assist 58 students with special needs.



At the signing ceremony, Jassim Mohammed Al Hardan, Commissioner General of the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association, explained that the initiative was a global mission focusing on providing training and employment opportunities for people with special needs.



For his part, Saeed Mudhaker Al Hajri, CEO of the charitable foundation, said that this drive will provide special needs communities with “opportunities to live a dignified life. Therefore, the Foundation is keen to provide material, moral, and awareness support to them”.



The Jassim & Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation and its support for those in need is in honour of the late Sheikh Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani’s legacy.



Sheikh Jassim is the brother of the founder of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani. The late sheikh’s charitable endeavours include establishing 27 mosques in Qatar, Oman, India, Saudi Arabia and beyond.



He was also known for his generosity by distributing the fruits of his date farms to Qatari and Saudi residents for free.