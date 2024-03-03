Awqaf Ministry to distribute over 700,000 iftar meals across Qatar this Ramadan

The campaign features dining-equipped tents and meal distribution points and aims to alleviate the hardships faced by many workers and foster a sense of community through shared meals.

The General Department of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced its plan to provide over 700,000 Iftar meals across 20 locations in Qatar.

This initiative, part of the ‘Iftar Saim’ campaign for Ramadan 2024, was unveiled at a press conference held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Al Waab.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, the Director of the General Department of Endowments, shared that the campaign is poised to benefit more than 24,000 fasting individuals daily.

“The 20 places for the Iftar programme have been meticulously selected based on population density and labour areas,” he explained, underscoring the campaign’s strategic approach to reach as many fasting people as possible.

The distribution of Iftar meals will take place in Ramadan tents set up at 15 locations, including prominent areas such as Ain Khalid, Al Sailiya, and Industrial Area, among others. Additional distribution points will be located at key urban spots like the Old Airport, Umm Ghuwailina, and Souq Faleh, ensuring wide accessibility for those observing the holy month.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Sheikh Khalid emphasised, “The Iftar project for the fasting person is a crucial community initiative of the General Department of Endowments during Ramadan, aimed at promoting solidarity among society members.”

He also quoted a prophetic tradition to illustrate the significance of providing Iftar to a fasting person, urging generous donors to support the campaign.

The ‘Iftar Saim’ campaign has seen growing support from benefactors over the years, with the increased demand for the “Iftar the Fasting Person” endowment significantly expanding the reach and impact of the initiative compared to previous years.

Muhammad bin Yaqoub Al-Ali, Assistant Director of the General Department of Endowments, added that the “Iftar for a Fasting Person” project falls under the Endowment Fund for Righteousness and Piety.

He highlighted the inclusive nature of the campaign, which features dining-equipped tents and meal distribution points, aiming to alleviate the hardships faced by many workers and fostering a sense of community through shared meals.

Encouraging public participation, Al Ali directed potential donors to the Department’s website, where they can contribute to the endowment and select the Iftar location of their choice.

This initiative not only aims to help those in need perform their fasting obligations but also leverages communal gatherings as opportunities for advocacy, awareness, and education.