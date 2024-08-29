Minister of Islamic Affairs launches three major endowment projects

The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has launched three major endowment projects designed to address diverse community needs in Qatar and support sustainable development.

Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, the Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, officially laid the foundation stones for three major endowment projects during a ceremony held by the General Directorate of Endowments in Lusail City.

During the event on Wednesday, Al Ghanim provided an in-depth overview of the endowment initiatives, including the Jabal Thuaileb project in Lusail, as well as projects in the Al Maamoura and Abu Hamour areas, through a dynamic, multi-faceted presentation.

As reported by Awqaf, the Jabal Thuaileb Endowment Project, located in Lusail City, stands out as the nation’s largest, featuring 881 residential units along with comprehensive social and recreational amenities.

This project features a commercial, social, and recreational club, along with sports and health facilities, including squash courts and both indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

Additionally, the project includes a kindergarten, a wedding hall, a large mosque, and a center for teaching the Quran to female students.

The second project in Al Maamoura spans 12,570 square meters and includes an office building with three floors and 99 parking spaces, covering 30% of the land.

The remaining 70% is a residential area with 20 villas, a recreational and health club with a pool and an event hall. The design blends traditional Qatari and modern styles.

Meanwhile, the third project in Abu Hamour spans 11,977 square meters with a total area of 14,650 square meters. It features modern design and advanced infrastructure, including 43 retail stores, two exhibition halls, 89 offices, 187 parking spaces, and service facilities.

In a video released by Awqaf, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Thani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, stated the “projects aim to serve various sectors of Qatari society, including religious, medical, educational, and social needs.”

He emphasised that these projects highlight the General Directorate of Endowments’ commitment to advancing endowment initiatives, honoring the wishes of generous donors, and achieving sustainable development.