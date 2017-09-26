MET: Humidity in Qatar to start dissipating next week

Viju Jose/Flickr

After a long hot summer, the weather is starting to turn more pleasant in Qatar, cheering residents and encouraging people to get outdoors.

Notably, the temperatures have been falling only during the evenings, but sometimes to as low as the 20Cs.

For the most part, they remain in the upper 30Cs during the day, but this should change heading into October, according to forecasters.

Doha’s weather these days😍👌 — Widad Al Jassim (@widadaljassim) September 25, 2017

The biggest difference will start being felt at the end of next week.

That’s when the humidity begins to dissipate and dryer conditions ensue, said Abdullah Al Mannai, acting Director of the Meteorology Department (MET).

Cloudy days

During this transitional phase, the humid weather is causing cloudy conditions to form around much of the country.

This has led to scattered rains and even some thunderstorms in northwestern Qatar.

❗️تدني الرؤية الأفقية نتيجة للرمال المثارة مع تكون السحب الركامية بالقرب من الشحانية … يرجى الحذر pic.twitter.com/gxl7swu5Uf — أرصاد قطر (@Qatar_Weather) September 25, 2017

According to the MET, “local thunderstorms are usually accompanied by short-lived strong downdraft winds causing rising dust and reduced visibility.”

Potential dust storms aside, who’s interested in road-tripping to catch the rain in northern Qatar this week? Thoughts?