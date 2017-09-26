MET: Humidity in Qatar to start dissipating next week
After a long hot summer, the weather is starting to turn more pleasant in Qatar, cheering residents and encouraging people to get outdoors.
Notably, the temperatures have been falling only during the evenings, but sometimes to as low as the 20Cs.
For the most part, they remain in the upper 30Cs during the day, but this should change heading into October, according to forecasters.
The biggest difference will start being felt at the end of next week.
That’s when the humidity begins to dissipate and dryer conditions ensue, said Abdullah Al Mannai, acting Director of the Meteorology Department (MET).
Cloudy days
During this transitional phase, the humid weather is causing cloudy conditions to form around much of the country.
This has led to scattered rains and even some thunderstorms in northwestern Qatar.
According to the MET, “local thunderstorms are usually accompanied by short-lived strong downdraft winds causing rising dust and reduced visibility.”
Potential dust storms aside, who’s interested in road-tripping to catch the rain in northern Qatar this week? Thoughts?
