Messi’s Qatar World Cup jerseys could be auctioned for a record $10 million 

Basketball legend Michael Jordan holds the record for the most expensive individual jersey ever sold at auction.

Celebrated Lionel Messi is en route to breaking another record as a set of six jerseys worn during Argentina’s victorious 2022 Qatar World Cup campaign will be auctioned, setting their value at more than $10 million.

Winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 last year, the famed Argentinian captain will have his set of jerseys sold at Sotheby’s Auction House in December.

At Lusail Stadium, Messi led Argentina to win its third World Cup title and his first by beating France in a penalty shootout in what many consider the greatest football final in history.

The auction house expects bids to be over $10 million, with the sale poised to become one of the “most valuable collection of sports memorabilia at auction”, the company said.

Messi’s sports memorabilia often isn’t sold for sale, yet a jersey worn during the 2017 El Clasico was sold for $450,000

The British-founded company aims to have the striped blue and white shirts top the jersey Michael Jordan wore in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Final, which sold for $10.1 million at Sotheby’s last year.

The iconic basketball legend would win his sixth and last NBA championship in that jersey.

In the football memorabilia, Argentian Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey was auctioned for the highest price tag last year, selling for $9.3 million.