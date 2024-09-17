AFC Champions League Elite: Al Sadd earn ‘tough’ point as Al Gharafa start with a loss

Qatari sides Al Sadd and Al Gharafa were in action on Monday evening for respective AFC Champions League Elite openers but both failed to grab all three points.

Qatari champions Al Sadd earned points with a 1-1 draw away at Al Ain in their AFC Champions League Elite opener on Monday, while Al Gharafa succumbed to a 3-0 loss in Iran against Esteghlal.

Al Sadd opened the scoring at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium through Akram Afif in the first half’s stoppage time, before Matias Palacios’ strike 10 minutes from time salvaged a point for Al Ain.

Afif capitalised on Kouame Autonne Kouadio’s mistake to win the ball and then a failed clearance from Fabio Cardoso left the Al Sadd skipper with an open post to shoot.

Akram Afif celebrates after scoring against Al Ain on Monday. (AFC)

Afif’s strike came against the run of play as Al Ain had started on the front foot with last season’s stand-out performer Soufiane Rahimi regularly testing Meshaal Barsham on goal.

In an intense game marked by tough one-on-one physical battles across the pitch, Felix Sanchez’s side then looked to settle in, finding combinations from the middle as new signings Mohamed Camara and Youcef Atal looked potent on their debuts.

Sanchez said the match was “intense,” adding the point against Hernan Crespo’s side will come handy in the future.

“We faced a very tough match against Al-Ain and their home crowd,” said Sanchez, who was forced to make a first-half substitution as Boulaem Khoukhi limped off the pitch.

“We had the upper hand in the first half with possession… It was difficult to maintain the same tempo in the second half and they managed to score.”

Al Sadd travelled to Al Ain following a 3-1 loss against Umm Salal and will return to action against table toppers Al Duhail on Saturday.

Al Gharafa’s dismay continues

Al Gharafa suffered a 3-0 loss to Iran’s Esteghlal in their ACL Elite opener on Monday, carrying their disappointing domestic form over to the Shahr-e Qods Stadium.

Defender Abdullah Yousif’s own goal early in the fourth minute put the visitors on the back foot but managed to go into the first half without further damage.

Premium signing Joselu saw his volley saved in the first half and winger Florinel Coman’s effort after being set up by captain Ferjani Sassi went begging.

Spanish forward Joselu in action against Esteghlal on Monday. (Al Gharafa SC)

Esteghlal adopted a more aggressive strategy, doubling their lead in the 79th minute when right-back Rami Rezaeian scored after a skilful run that included nutmegging Al Gharafa’s new signing, Mathias Nani.

Arash Rezavand sealed Esteghlal’s victory in the 88th minute with a goal shortly after coming off the bench, completing a swift counterattack.

Following the defeat, Al Gharafa sits at the bottom of the ACL West region’s table and will look to salvage a win against Qatar SC in the domestic league next Sunday.

Attention will now shift to Ahmad bin Ali Stadium as Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal travel to Qatar to face Al Rayyan on Tuesday evening for their continental competition opener.