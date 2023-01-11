Messi’s contract extension talks kick off at PSG

The World Cup champion is heading towards free agency, with the Parisians hoping to reel him back

Paris Saint-Germain has entered into contract extension talks with superstar Lionel Messi, coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed.

The Argentine champion’s contract is set to expire this June, and Galtier has revealed that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently negotiating with the club.

“There are discussions, the management of the club have exchanged with Leo on the subject of an extension – I don’t know at what stage it is at. Leo seems to me happy to be in Paris,” the French coach said.

Several rumours have circulated concerning Messi’s future, with ties linking him to the United States.

For several years now, Inter Miami has been seriously interested in landing the Argentine star, with conversations dating back to Messi’s time with Barcelona.

Talks between co-owner brothers Jorge and Jose Mas, alongside English legend David Beckham, were reportedly rejuvenated before the World Cup and were diverted during the World Cup campaign.

North America is set to host in 2026, and Messi’s appearance would commercially invite several demands for the tournament.

The media and club owners have sensationalised a return to Barcelona for Messi, but the Spanish team has financial troubles after enduring more than £1 billion in debt.

Earlier last July, Barcelona President Joan said Messi’s chapter at the Spanish club is “not over.”

“Messi’s story at Barca did not end as we all wanted, it ended conditioned by financial reasons and we have a moral debt to him,” Laporta told ESPN.

“In that sense, we would like the end of his career to be with the Barca shirt on, applauded at every stadium he plays at.”