Al Nassr denies Ronaldo’s role to promote Saudi World Cup 2030 bid

Cristiano Ronaldo is not being paid to promote Saudi Arabia’s bid for the 2030 World Cup, his club confirmed on Tuesday.

Earlier reports suggested the 37-year-old’s £175 million-a-year Al-Nassr contract required him to assist the Middle Eastern country to secure the tournament’s hosting.

The claims suggested Ronaldo would also be paid an additional fee of £165 million for specifically becoming an ambassador to the bid, according to recent reports.

However, Al-Nassr clarified that no such agreement has been made with the player.

“Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids,” the statement read.

“His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success,” the club added.

Saudi Arabia is plotting an ambitious bid to bring the World Cup back to the region in a joint proposal alongside Egypt and Greece.

The allegations concerning Ronaldo’s role have upset people in his native country Portugal, which is also putting together a World Cup bid alongside Spain.

Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Al Nassr announced its signing of Ronaldo after his messy exit from Manchester United prior to the World Cup.

The former Manchester United forward has yet to appear in a match for his new club Al-Nassr as he is still facing a disciplinary ban Football Association ban for smashing an Everton fan’s phone during his Manchester United spell.

The superstar also had to await registration since the club maxed out on its foreign player quota.

At most, eight foreign football players are allowed by the Saudi football federation, and Ronaldo’s arrival marked him as the ninth.

To allow space, Cameroon Icon Vincent Aboubakar had to be released for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The striker is expected to make his first appearance in a friendly against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain on January 19, as part of a Riyadh all-star side made up of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal players.