Media City’s ‘Qatar ArtBeat’ earns global recognition for Qatar National Day 2024 artwork

‘Qatar ArtBeat,’ a groundbreaking artwork co-created by the nation, has officially set a new Guinness World Records™ title for the ‘Most People Contributing to an AI-Generated Image’.

In celebration of Qatar National Day 2024, the campaign by Media City Qatar, in partnership with Google Cloud, reached over 5.4 million people and received 68,000 engagements from across the country.

With over 15,000 contributions to thought-provoking questions shared on Media City Qatar’s and collaborating influencers’ social media platforms, Google Cloud’s cutting-edge Vertex AI platform, Gemini models, and Google BigQuery data platform transformed these diverse voices into an artwork.

This collaboration also involved analysing wider public conversations around Qatar National Day 2024 to create an awe-inspiring artwork. Achieving the unprecedented record for the “Most People Contributing to an AI-Generated Image” required meeting strict criteria and parameters, all of which were thoroughly verified by an official Guinness World Records adjudicator.

“This groundbreaking Guinness World Records™ achievement made possible through our collaboration with Google Cloud – and of course, Qatar’s social media community – showcases not just the power of AI, but its profound impact on the future of creativity and collaboration,” said Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar.

“By setting new records, rather than merely breaking old ones, we send a clear message to the world: Qatar is not just part of the future, we are shaping it.”

Between December 9 and 17, the ‘Qatar ArtBeat’ activation invited the public to share their thoughts by responding to questions like “What does Qatar mean to you?” on Media City Qatar’s social media platforms. The artwork will be projected on some of Qatar’s most iconic landmarks, while also reaching a global audience via Media City Qatar’s digital channels.

“Qatar ArtBeat not only turned imagination into reality but also set a world record!” said Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager of Google Cloud, pointing out how the collaboration with Media City Qatar demonstrates how Google Cloud’s AI can be used to create impactful cultural experiences.

“By transforming the nation’s collective sentiments into a stunning visual artwork, we’ve showcased the potential of AI to celebrate culture and creativity on a global stage. We are incredibly proud to be part of this historic achievement,” he added.

‘Qatar ArtBeat’ exemplifies Media City Qatar’s mission to be a catalyst for next-generation media, innovation, diverse voices, and contribute to the nation’s economic diversification. By integrating advanced technologies with community engagement, Media City Qatar positions itself as a leader in the media and technology landscape.

“This iconic record-breaking moment by ‘Qatar ArtBeat’ is a truly historic achievement,” said Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager, Guinness World Records™. “Recognising the ‘Most People Contributing to an AI-generated Image’ highlights the innovation and collaboration that brought this project by Media City Qatar, in partnership with Google Cloud, to life. It is a testament to Qatar’s ability to unite the nation around a creative and groundbreaking initiative.”