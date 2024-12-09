Mbappe says relationship with Qatar’s Amir ‘wonderful’ despite PSG exit

The French forward met Sheikh Tamim during his official visit to France in February before leaving for Real Madrid later in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe has said his relationship with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has not deteriorated despite leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, contrary to recent reports.

In an interview with French broadcaster Clique, the French forward described his relationship with the Amir as “wonderful,” recalling his interaction with him in February.

“My relationship with the Amir of Qatar has always been at the top,” Mbappe said. “It’s not Kylian vs. Qatar like people say.”

Mbappe spent seven seasons in the French capital, scoring 256 goals in 308 games since joining the club in 2017 from AS Monaco.

The 2018 World Cup winner completed his move to the Spanish capital in June, months after the club’s President Nasser Al-Khelaifi claimed that Mbappe would not leave for free.

That was the latest in a saga that had gone on for years with Mbappe’s link to Real Madrid becoming one of European football’s biggest stories over the years.

Despite everything, Qatar’s Amir did not try to block his move to the Spanish Capital, Mbappe said, referring to the chat during Sheikh Tamim’s official visit to France.

“The Amir of Qatar told me to my ear: They’re (media) all looking at us, thinking I’m making you an offer to stay now, but you see, you’ve decided to leave, and I respect your decision. If you want to fulfil your dream of going to Real Madrid, then chase your dreams. Thank you for everything,” Mbappe said in the interview to Clique, which was released on Sunday evening.

“That touched me,” the French forward added. “I told him I’ll give my best until the end of the season.”

Speculations about the souring relationship started emerging after Mbappe and his former club, PSG—owned by Qatar Sports Investment—failed to agree on bonuses following his exit.

The amount, which the 25-year-old star continues to claim totals €55m ($60m) net and has repeatedly rejected any mediation or settlement, including a non-binding decision from French football’s governing body.

PSG have repeatedly insisted that there is a binding verbal agreement with their former star player to waive off the fees owned as bonuses.

According to PSG, a written agreement was drafted but not signed by the player, saying he was considering staying at the club.

Matters will now likely be settled in court as the Parisian side have made their intent of seeking a legal route clear following the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP)’s ruling that favoured Mbappe.