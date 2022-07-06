Masks make a comeback as Covid-19 cases rise in Qatar

A cabinet decision on Wednesday to return to mask-wearing comes amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Qatar’s authorities confirmed masked will be mandatory in all closed public spaces, as Covid-19 cases continue to increase across the country.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday announced the decision following a review of a report from the health ministry.

The decision requires all citizens, residents and visitors to wear the protective gear as of Thursday, authorities said, less than two months after lifting the mask mandate.

This comes as health authorities continue to record a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases just months ahead of the world’s biggest sporting event, in which an expected 1.2 million visitors are expected to flock to Qatar.

In its most recent weekly report, the Ministry of Public Health said a daily average of 599 cases have been confirmed among the community in the last seven days, bringing the total number of active cases up to 5,045.

In the last week of June, the total active cases stood at 3,690.

Likewise, the number of those rushing to get tested after experiencing symptoms has also seen an increase, with data showing 14,480 average daily tests in the past seven days alone.

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 679 people since it was first detected in Qatar.