Maroons clinch third position in Arab Athletics Championships

The competition saw over 350 athletes from 16 different countries strive for glory.

Qatar solidified its standing by securing the third position in the 23rd edition of the prestigious Arab Athletics Championships, the region’s premier track and field event.

Hosted in Marrakesh, Morocco, the region’s prime athletics showdown drew over 350 sports stars representing 16 nations, each determined to leave their mark on the grand stage.

The Gulf nation, an emerging powerhouse in the track and field world, surged to a third-place finish, bagging five gold and three silver medals.

Femi Ogunode, the lightning-fast sprinter from Qatar, dashed to glory not once, but twice. Firing on all cylinders, he seized gold medals in the 100m and 200m races.

Ashraf Hussein, Saif Abdel Salam and Bassem Abdel Salam, each wearing Qatar’s maroon and white with pride, also added to the gold rush in their respective events, cementing their country’s position.

The 4x100m relay team sprinted to a silver medal, demonstrating exceptional team spirit and synchronicity.

High-flyer Tariq Hamdi al-Amin and discus powerhouse Moaz Ibrahim added to the silver stash, taking the Qatari medal tally to new heights.

بطلنا أشرف حسين يحقق ذهبية سباق 400م عدو 🥇



بطلنا فيمي أوغونودي يحقق ذهبية سباق 200م عدو

وذهبية سباق 100م عدو 🥇🥇



بطلنا باسم حميدة يحقق ذهبية سباق 400م حواجز 🥇



بطلنا سيف حميدة يحقق ذهبية القفز بالزانة 🥇



أبطالنا يحققون فضية سباق 4×100 متر تتابع 🥈



بطلنا حمدي الأمين يحقق… pic.twitter.com/o0P1UZYU2J — Team Qatar 🇶🇦 (@qatar_olympic) June 25, 2023

The host nation, Morocco, left no stone unturned, dominating the medal board with an astounding haul of 17 gold, 25 silver and 14 bronze medals.

Not far behind, Egypt clinched the second spot with a mix of 10 gold, five silver and five bronze medals, as Tunisia fought valiantly, rounding out the competition with four gold, two silver and three bronze medals, wrapping up their campaign in the fourth position.

The Arab Athletics Championships continue to be a thrilling spectacle of sporting greatness where the finest from the Arab world clash for regional supremacy.

The event also plays a significant role in fostering a strong sporting culture between the Arab states.