Luxury hotel Mondrian Doha sets Oct. 1 opening date
A new luxury hotel in West Bay Lagoon will open its doors to visitors on Oct. 1, officials have announced.
The Mondrian Doha, which draws design inspiration from falcons, has begun accepting reservations online for its 270 rooms and suites.
The move comes after four years of delays, and a recent pledge to open in the second quarter of this year.
Mondrian Doha will be operated by the sbe group. This will be the California-based hospitality company’s first foray into the region, according to the Qatar Tribune.
To give Doha’s Mondrian a local touch, the entrance has been shaped like a falcon’s beak. Wing-like extensions frame the rooftop and basements appear to carved out like a nest.
The inside was designed by Dutch architect Marcel Wanders, and references falcons in paintings, portraits and ornaments.
Offerings
Among the new restaurants coming to Qatar in a few months’ time are CUT by Wolfgang Puck, a fine dining steak house, and Japanese restaurant Morimoto Doha.
Other eateries include:
- Walima, an authentic Qatari restaurant;
- Hudson Tavern, a burger joint and bar;
- Smoke and Mirrors, a cigar lounge; and
- A shisha terrace.
The 31-story hotel is also planning to have an “entertainment floor” with a nightclub called Black Orchid, an indoor pool and a skybar on its top floor, Cirrus.
Reservations are now being accepted for the hotel’s five types of rooms, including penthouse suite, studio suites, one and two-bedroom suites and standard guestrooms.
Room rates start at QR875 ($240) per night.
Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.