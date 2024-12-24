Lusail International Circuit appoints new CEO

New leadership promises to promote ‘local talent and culture’ in the home of Qatar’s F1 and MotoGP races in the near future.

Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mohannadi has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of The Lusail International Circuit, home to Formula One and Moto GP in Qatar.

Al-Mohannadi will step up from his current role of Operation Executive Director at the beginning of next year, the circuit said in a statement.

He was also involved in organising the recently concluded Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2024, which was attended by nearly 154,973 spectators over three days.

Notably, Al-Mohannadi was involved in delivering the FIFA World Cup 2022 as the Facilities Management Executive Director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

The circuit said Al-Mohannadi’s previous experience “brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision” and aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030’s goal of enhancing the country’s standing on the international stage by fostering the talent and culture of motorsports.

More than 154,973 fans attended the @F1 #QatarGrandPrix 2024 weekend, marking the highest attendance ever at the @lusailcircuit. Last year’s event had attracted upwards of 120,000 people in three days, 40,000 more than the inaugural 2021 race at the circuit. pic.twitter.com/DY9ISLK44c — Doha News (@dohanews) December 2, 2024

Al-Mohannadi is taking charge of the circuit in an exciting time, as the venue has a 10-year deal in hand with the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) to host the Formula One for ten years, starting 2023.

It will also continue to be the home to MotoGP’s season-opening night race till 2031, which is set to be held from 11 to 13 April in 2025.

In addition, it is Qatar’s go-to venue for various regional and local motorsports, including car shows and karting among others.

“My focus will be on maintaining the circuit’s high standards of excellence, and ensuring its role as a key destination for motorsport enthusiasts,” Al-Mohannadi said in a statement upon his appointment. “Together with our team, I look forward to building on LIC’s achievements and contributing to its continued success in the years ahead.”

He will be replacing Amro Al-Hamad, who served as the CEO of the circuit and the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation’s Executive Director at the same time. Al-Hamad will continue to head the QMMF, the statement added.