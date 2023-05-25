LuLu donates 250,000 QAR to Qatar Charity’s ‘Shop & Donate’ campaign

Over the past five years, Qatar Charity has signed several co-operation agreements with LuLu Hypermarket.

Qatar Charity (QC) was presented with a 250,000 QAR donation from LuLu Hypermarket Group.

This considerable contribution was made possible through LuLu Group’s annual ‘Shop & Donate’ initiative, especially launched during the holy month of Ramadan.

The cheque was handed over to Abdulaziz Jassim Hejji, QC Director of Programmes and International Development, by Shaijan M O, regional director of LuLu Hypermarket.

Mr. Hejji expressed his gratitude to LuLu Group for their generous donation, commending their consistent support for Qatar Charity’s projects and campaigns, as well as their commitment to community service and humanitarian causes through various agreements with the organisation.

He called upon all companies and institutions, public and private alike, to fulfill their societal responsibilities, actively engage in community service and support humanitarian projects.

Dr. Mohamad Althaf, Director of Lulu Group International, also expressed his joy at partnering with Qatar Charity, enabling Lulu customers to actively contribute to noble humanitarian causes.

He conveyed his gratitude for the unwavering support of LuLu customers towards Qatar Charity’s local and international humanitarian and charitable initiatives.

During his travels, Dr. Althaf witnessed firsthand how Qatar Charity effectively channels donors’ funds to reach those who are truly in need and vulnerable communities worldwide.

He commended Qatar Charity’s dedication to humanitarian and charitable endeavours, establishing them as one of LuLu’s foremost partners and pledging LuLu’s future support to Qatar Charity’s various programmes.

Over the past five years, Qatar Charity has signed several co-operation agreements with LuLu Hypermarket.