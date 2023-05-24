‘We ensure food is affordable for everyone’: LuLu director

Lulu Group International is shaping a future that prioritises sustainability, embraces digital innovation and guarantees food security.

In an interview with Doha News on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum 2023, Dr. Mohamed Althaf, Director of Lulu Group International, mapped out the retail giant’s vision which is anchored in its commitment to food security.

“We make sure that food is accessible and affordable to everyone,” Dr. Althaf said, explaining LuLu’s robust global supply chain which ensures continuous food availability even under extraordinary circumstances.

Sustainability and climate change

The hyper-market’s vision is marked by ambitious sustainability goals aiming at zero emissions by 2040, a leap into the era of AI and robotics and a resolute dedication to ensuring accessible and affordable food for all.

These strategic initiatives, Althaf assures, are designed to respond to and navigate a dynamic global environment, while maintaining LuLu’s prime position in the retail sector.

LuLu Group International has distinguished itself as an advocate of environmental responsibility, “We are taking sustainability and circular economics very seriously,” the director asserted, a commitment made manifest in the company’s first carbon-neutral store in the region.

Setting targets in the battle against climate change, Dr. Althaf said the company’s “target is to become zero [emissions] by 2040. We are fast approaching the target by 2030. We want to reduce our emissions at least by 50%.”

These commitments cement the hyper-market’s position as a proactive player in the fight against climate change.

LuLu Group’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond common environmental practices, covering a broader perspective that includes waste management and nutrition.

“We have taken a very broader view of our sustainability goals. It’s not only about plastic bags and electricity generation,” Dr. Althaf told Doha News, underlining the company’s comprehensive approach to a greener world.

Embracing AI

In its journey of growth and expansion, LuLu Group is keenly embracing technological advancements.

Dr. Althaf outlined the company’s digital transformation strategy, stating, “We are looking at digital transformation, introducing our new AI-based systems into our business. We are making use of the new technologies that are coming up, introducing robotics and automation.”

Recognising the importance of international forums like the Qatar Economic Forum 2023 in the face of geopolitical and economic uncertainties, Dr. Althaf commended the event’s wide-ranging insights on global trends.

“This is by far one of the best international events that I have seen post-COVID. I am more learning from the people who are attending this conference.”