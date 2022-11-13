Luis Suarez bites his way into Uruguay’s 26-player World Cup squad

Uruguay has been drawn in Group H at this year’s tournament and will face Portugal, Ghana, and South Korea.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup team for Uruguay was unveiled on Friday by the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) as the team prepares for its 14th World Cup tournament in its history.

The 26-team squad carries prominent young names that give the American giants a glimpse of hope to get past the knockout stage despite their poor performance and losing streak earlier this year.

Coach Diego Alonso picked veterans and young talents like Velez Sarsfield’s Diego Godin, Galatasaray’s Fernando Muslera, Nacional’s Luis Suarez, and Valencia’s Edinson Cavani to take part in Qatar 2022.

With 68 goals in 134 games, Suárez leads Uruguay’s scorers, with Cavani coming in second with 58 goals in 133 games.

Flaunting his national kit in his first-ever World Cup this year is young Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri, while Rossi was left off the list.

Barcelona’s defender Ronald Araujo was named in the squad despite his right high surgery, but from the looks of it, a hopeful recovery awaits the player to compete on the pitch again.

Alonso’s strong team might lead to a World Cup surprise this year and yet another trophy for the nation. The squad has qualified for thirteen World Cups, making it to the semifinals five times, the finals twice, and the second round in 10 of those tournaments.

This year, the two-time winners are in Group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Ghana. Their first match in Qatar will be on 24 November against South Korea.

The team is set to land in Qatar on 19 November along with Cameroon, Portugal, Serbia and Brazil. Their base camp this year will be in Pullman Doha West Bay.

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente)

Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Matias Vina (Roma)

Midfielders: Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP), Matias Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Nicolas De La Cruz (River Plate)

Forwards: Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)