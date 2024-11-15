Lucas Mendes’ stunning late strike keeps Qatar’s World Cup dream alive after 3-2 win over Uzbekistan

Lucas Mendes’ dramatic last-minute goal secured Qatar a thrilling 3-2 win over Uzbekistan, reigniting their hopes of direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Almoez Ali dominated the first half, Abbosbek Fayzullaev led Uzbekistan’s resurgence in the second, but it was Lucas Mendes who sealed the decisive moment in Qatar’s crucial victory.

Just when it seemed Qatar’s hopes of direct World Cup qualification were slipping away, the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium erupted as Mendes found the net with virtually the last kick of the game, securing a vital 3-2 victory for the hosts.

On a night that saw Qatar give their lead away for the fourth time in this campaign, it seemed like Uzbekistan had cancelled out Qatari striker Almoez Ali’s first-half brace, courtesy of 21-year-old winger Abbosbek Fayzullaev’s quick two goals in the second half.

The win is a significant confidence boost for Al Annabi, who entered the match with just four points from four games. Defeating Uzbekistan, a team unbeaten in their last 20 matches, marks a turnaround for the hosts.

For Qatar – who edged past Uzbekistan on penalties in the Asian Cup quarterfinals back in January – this result could reignite their hopes of securing a direct spot for the 2026 World Cup from Group A.

Mendes delivered the winning goal in dramatic fashion, connecting with Boualem Khoukhi’s flicked header off Akram Afif’s whipped free kick. The Brazil-born defender’s strike sent the stadium into pandemonium.

Before Qatar’s dramatic winner, Uzbekistan had their moments, consistently troubling the hosts in a tightly contested fixture.

Uzbekistan started on the front foot, jumping high to press the Qatari defenders, ensuring none of them got comfortable with the ball throughout the night.

The White Wolves were first to have a shot on goal as the pressure paid off, forcing Qatar to lose a ball in the middle.

What followed was a sleek sequence between Eldor Shomurodov and Otabek Shukorov, who then found overlapping Alijonov Khojiakbar towards his right, only for the full-back to put a feeble cross straight to Meshaal Barsham’s hands.

Even on occasions where the Qataris played the ball through to the midfield or to either one of Afif or Ali, the visitors’ intense counter-pressing barely allowed any action in the final third, at least in the first ten minutes.

That wouldn’t last long, however, as Shomurodov was forced to come off due to an injury in the 20th minute.

It then opened a window for Qatar and with their opponent’s tempo compromised, Bartolome Marquez-Lopez’s side took the lead, almost against the run of play.

The Batman-Robin duo of Akram Afif and Ali were back to business again with Afif setting Ali up at the far post to give Al Annabi the lead in the 25th minute.

In a move similar to the one that Uzbekistan had pulled off minutes before, exploiting the spaces in the middle to catch the opponent’s defence on the break.

With Qatar’s entry on the opposition half now becoming more frequent, the home side was rewarded for their increased tempo in the 40th minute.

Al Duhail forward Ali got to the end of Afif’s freekick, this time from behind his marker to beat the Uzbeki goalkeeper to make it 2-0 in front of more than 10,000 supporters.

Qatar were unlucky not to have scored a couple more going into the break as Almoez and Ahmed Al-Ganehi had a couple of chances, but failed to convert.

It was goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham who kept the lead intact for Qatar, however, saving a strike that seemed like going inside the top corner in the 45th minute.

In a tie marked by physical duels from both sides, Uzbekistan started after the break with intensity, yet again making the hosts uncomfortable.

Bobir Abdixolikov came close to reducing the deficit in the 66th minute, hitting the far post with Qatar’s Barsham already beaten from long range.

The visitors, however, were rewarded not too long afterwards, as youngster Fayzullayev converted a trivela off Khojiakbar Alijonov’s boot to pull one back in the 75th minute.

The 21-year-old was back on the scoreboard again, this time meeting Jaloliddin Masharipov’s ball inside the box to level the scores.

Qatar then survived multiple scares, the biggest one being a VAR check for a potential send-off for Mohammed Waad.

Chances fell on either side with six minutes of added time to play, with the Uzbekis winging a few shots above the bar, ultimately for Mendes to own the moment.

Brimming with confidence instilled by the Brazil-born defender’s last-second goal, his first for the national team, Al Annabi will now travel away to the UAE, seeking to avenge the 3-1 opening-day loss against the Emiratis that they suffered at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.