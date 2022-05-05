Last chance to take part in Qatar’s first Eid Festival!

The festival welcomed thousands of people to the Corniche to celebrate Eid with a variety of activities, shows, food, and fireworks.

Thursday will conclude Qatar’s first three day Eid Festival with a plethora of entertainment for everyone.

The extraordinary event began on May 3 and attracted thousands of people during the Eid holiday to take part in many fun activities along the Corniche, including a colourful firework show, an exceptional Balloon Parade and an unforgettable parade.

The first-ever balloon march in Doha took place on the second day of the festival and featured 15 balloons, including three Angry Birds characters, Chase from PAW Patrol, a Qatar Airways Plane, Super Mario and Luigi, Tea Cup and Tea Holder, Dhow, Whale Shark, Yallatoys Mascot Wiscam, Minion, Little Lulu, and Falcon.

The parade was supposed to take place everyday throughout the festival, but was cancelled on the first day due to bad weather conditions. However, those who are visiting on the last day on Thursday can still see the amazing show.

If you’re interested in attending the festival you can head to the Corniche Metro station, where the band will start. The end point will be Al Bidda Park North 1.

Its timing, however, is yet to be announced.

One of the other festival highlights are the Carnival Games, which attracted hundreds of visitors from all ages for a chance to win amazing prizes and stuffed toys. The seven games included Dart Game, Knock Down, Hoop Shots, Bucket Ball, Hang Man Challenge and many more.

Also on the agenda is a daily concert by top Arab artists, roaming performers, and local marching band for all music lovers. Like the balloon parade, the marching band will start at Corniche Metro station and will end at Al Bidda Park North.

Inflatables and bear and penguins mascotrs were also strolling around for the public to enjoy.

As for the all crowd-pleaser, the fireworks kick off at 9 pm sharp at Corniche street, with the last one taking place on Thursday.

Food and beverage stalls are also available to visitors throughout the day, from 16.00-23.00.

The festival is hosted by Qatar Tourism and organised in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, Private Engineering Office and Ashghal. Entrance to the public is totally free of charge.