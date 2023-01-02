‘Khaleeji legend’ Kano retires after playing across GCC leagues

Ahmed Mubarak, also known as Kano, is hanging up his boots after a career spanning 20 years.

Famed footballer Ahmed Mubarak announced his retirement from football on Sunday, bidding farewell to the game.

“This is by the grace of my Lord. First of all, I am proud of all that I gave to my country’s national team and my foreign professional career,” Kano wrote on his social media pages.

“My football career as a player ended, and I will certainly continue my journey with it, but this time not inside the green rectangle. Thank you all from the, I see you all for good,” Kano added.

Starting his career in 2003, the legendary Oman striker played for numerous clubs within the Gulf for a span of two decades.

Playing the bulk of his career in Qatar, Kano played for Al-Rayyan, Al-Sailiya, Qatar SC, Muaither SC, and ultimately Al-Markhiya, the last team he would serve in.

Outside of Qatar, Kano played in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli, Al Fateh, Al Ettifaq, and Al-Wehda FC.

For the United Arab Emirates, Kano played for Al Ain Football Club and was also loaned to Dubai Cultural Sports Club.

Additionally, Kano played for Al Nasr Sporting Club on the Kuwait pitch, marking 19 appearances.

For his hometown, Kano played as part of the Omani Golden Generation of the 2000s sending his team to three straight Gulf Cup final appearances and Oman’s first-ever title at home in 2009.

On the international stage, Kano made eight appearances in the Asian Cup tournament, winning the most valuable player award of the 2017 Gulf Cup for scoring a critical penalty kick in a 1−0 win against Kuwait.

Despite not qualifying for the World Cup, Kano has made numerous appearances in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

At the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, he scored one goal in a 1−1 draw against Japan and nailed three goals in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“I served twenty years for Oman football, during which I tried to play the best and the I could learn a lot from the opportunities I received during which I carried the dreams of Oman, and the aspirations of the people who are passionate about football and who are fond of sports,” Kano also expressed in his retirement note.

“I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to my family, who stood with me and was patient with me, and everyone I accompanied in my career. I will remain grateful to all my colleagues in the clubs I played for and also in the national team whose colours I defended for nearly two decades. Thank you to all the coaches who supervised my training.

