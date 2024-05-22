Katara Studios projects win big at Telly Awards

The Qatari film and music production house has clinched 96 Gold, Silver and Bronze recognitions at this year’s Telly Awards.



Qatar’s Katara Studios have won 96 Telly Awards, which honour video and television excellence, across a multitude of categories.



The projects were selected from among 12,000 entries received globally across all 50 states in the United States and six continents.



The “Hadaf” soundtrack for the AFC Asian Cup games held in Qatar in 2023, which journeys through the Gulf state’s metro and spotlights the nation’s wealth of cultural diversity, won seven Gold awards. The categories included Use of Music, Sports Branded Content, Directing, Music Video and Branding.



The track also won ten Silver Tellys, including for Craft: Use of Colour, Craft: Use of Music, Videography and Cinematography.



“Hadaf” also snagged three Bronze Tellys, including the Social Video category.



“The Lost Chapter of Kelileh & Demneh,” Katara Studios’ rendition of the classic fable of peaceful coexistence, won Gold in the Directing – Online and Brand – Promotional Video categories. It also won 15 Silver and two Bronze awards.

The live rendition of the tale took centre stage during the AFC Asian Cup 2023 opening ceremony.



Katara Studios’ sci-fi drama and the brainchild of Qatar’s Ahmed Al Baker, “Medinah,”also won 19 Silver and 15 Bronze awards. The series won Silver awards for the Directing, Visual Effects, Art Direction, Sound, and Sound Design categories, among others.



The Bronze awards for “Medinah,” which is set in a futuristic imagination of Qatar, were in the Visual Effects, Use of Colours, Set Deisgn, and Editing categories, among others.



Earlier in May, Katara Studios’ was recognised at the Eventex Awards, with “The Lost Chapter of Kelileh & Demneh” and also won the Gold in the Outdoor Event category and Silver in the Cultural Event category.