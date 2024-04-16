Qatar’s Ahmed Al Baker wins award at fourth Gulf Film Festival in Riyadh

Ahmed Al Baker received an award at the prestigious Gulf Film Festival for his contributions to Gulf cinema, marking a highlight during the event’s celebration of regional filmmaking excellence.



The CEO of Qatar’s Katara Studios has taken home an award from the coveted Gulf Film Festival (GFF).



Ahmed Al Baker, a Qatari filmmaker, stood out among the region’s shortlisted talents acknowledged by the GFF for his contributions to developing Gulf cinema.

تكريم المبدع احمد الباكر مخرج افتتاح كأس العالم 2022 في المهرجان الخليجي السينمائي. الرياض. يستاهل تهانينا pic.twitter.com/e8zbCWLZBj — صلاح الملا القطري (@SalahAlmulla) April 14, 2024

Aside from recognising Gulf directorial excellence, also up for grabs are awards for cinematography, musical composition and acting.



Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Saudi Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Saudi Board of Directors of the Film Commission is patronising the fourth edition of the film festival held in the Saudi capital.



During the five-day event, the GCC’s dignitaries, and cultural and media figures will flock to Riyadh, with 29 captivating films crafted by esteemed Gulf filmmakers on offer at the festival.



The GFF is also hosting an array of workshops which will unpack themes such as navigating how to craft impactful documentary films, script development as well as exploring film festival dynamics within the region.



During the festival’s opening ceremony, on behalf of Prince Badr, the Film Commission’s CEO Abdullah bin Nasser Al Qahtani remarked that the GFF “reflects the strong connection between ambition and the cultural strategy of the GCC countries, which play a significant role in enhancing cultural exchange, expanding infrastructure, drawing inspiration from successful experiences, and encouraging Gulf talents to offer more.”

The soundtrack to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The 2024 New York Festivals’ TV and Film awards have shortlisted two songs from the official soundtrack of the historic FIFA World Cup games held in Qatar.



The Dreamers track earns recognition for its camerawork, cinematography, direction, streaming rate, and sound design, while Light the Sky is also shortlisted for its sound design.



In addition to Dreamers and Light the Sky, Katara Studios was at the helm of the production and filming of other memorable singles from the tournament. Namely Arhabo, Tukoh Taka and Hayya Hayya (Better Together).



Speaking to a Qatari outlet, Al Baker said that Katara Studios landed the honour of working on the FIFA soundtracks based on the success of their involvement in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

“We were approached to direct the theatrics of the FIFA Arab Cup’s opening ceremony. It was directed by me and produced at Katara Studios. Afterwards, we were given the chance to work on several other World Cup projects based upon the success of the event,” he said.



Reflecting on his directorial decision in Hayya Hayya’s music video, Al Baker also said that he wanted to creatively showcase to the world the journey of Qatar’s development.



“The entire music video is centred around our sea and desert traditions. Subtly, the video voyages through Qatar’s growth. So, while we are still attached to the desert and sea, the city on the horizon is the direction we are headed towards



“Our desert and sea cultures will always be a part of us, but I wanted to end the video by taking a glimpse at Qatar’s aspirations for future development,” he added.