Jordan ‘keen’ on providing Qatar security support during World Cup

Jordan expressed its keenness to provide Qatar with security support during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in comments made during a meeting between Qatari and Jordanian officials in Amman, Petra news agency reported on Sunday.

The meeting took place between Qatar’s Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud Al Thani and Amman’s Director of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) Obaidullah Maaytah.

Qatar’s envoy and Maaytah discussed ways of strengthening the two countries’ police cooperation and training. The Jordanian general noted that the PSD is willing to support the Gulf state during the major sporting event, set to kick off in November.

اجتمع سعادة السفير الشيخ سعود بن ناصر بن جاسم آل ثاني مع مدير الأمن العام اللواء عبيدالله المعايطة.

وبحث الجانبان خلال اللقاء تعزيز أواصر التعاون الأمني والشرطي بين البلدين الشقيقين لا سيّما في مجالي التدريب وتبادل الخبرات .

The latest meeting also came after Jordanian media reported in August that authorities in Amman are offering security jobs at the Qatar World Cup to retired soldiers.

Jordan’s Security Directorate had reportedly announced posts to previously serving personnel under the age of 45.

The Hashemite Kingdom would be joining other countries in helping secure the World Cup, with at least 1.5 million fans expected to flock to Doha for the tournament.

Another MENA country set to provide security assistance is Morocco, which signed a major declaration with Qatar on boosting bilateral security cooperation during the World Cup this week.

The latest development came after reports in May stated that Morocco agreed to deploy a team of cybersecurity experts to Qatar ahead of the major sporting event.

Closer to the region, Turkey announced in July plans of sending chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence (CBRN) personnel during the event. The Turkish Armed Forces have been carrying out CBRN duties since 1930.

In December last year, Turkey announced plans to send some 3,000 members of its riot police units to Qatar for the World Cup.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told the press that the number of officers may be increased, with a general coordinator from Turkish law enforcement, more than 40 security advisers, and search dogs to be dispatched to Qatar.

Other countries include South Korea, the UK, France, Italy, and the US.

Qatar-Jordan ties

The potential security cooperation between the two countries would further reflect growing bilateral ties.

Last month, Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa Al-Thani revealed trade between Doha and Amman exceeded $171 million (QAR 624) in 2021.

During the first quarter of this year, Qatar and Jordan’s bilateral trade witnessed a 32% increase, reaching $41 million after it was $31 million over the same period last year.

Goods imported from Jordan include fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, livestock, medical supplies including medicine, marble, and phosphate amongst many others.

Jordan imports oil products, kerosene, liquefied gas, fertilisers, cement products, pipes, polyethylene, polymers in primary forms, and aluminium from Qatar.

Exports to Qatar were projected to increase by 10% to 15% following the GCC reconciliation that brought an end to the 2017 crisis. The main factor in the increase was the ability of trade trucks to enter the country through Saudi Arabia’s border instead of shipping them by air.

At the time of the crisis, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt imposed an illegal land, air and sea blockade on Qatar over claims that it supported terrorism. Qatar has denied those claims.

The embargo was lifted on 5 January 2021 following the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration.

There are more than 1,100 joint Qatari-Jordanian companies operating from Qatar in the trade, contracting, construction, interior design, and maintenance sector.

Other companies include conference organisation, banking, accounting, real estate brokerage, services, and education. There are at least 60,000 Jordanians working in various sectors in Doha.

In 2020, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited Jordan for the first time since 2014, where he offered to provide 10,000 jobs for Jordanians. He had also pledged $30 million in assistance to the Amman’s military pension fund.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II was in Qatar in October last year where he met with Sheikh Tamim.