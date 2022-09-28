Qatar-Jordan trade reached QAR 624 million in 2021

Qatari businessmen have been keen to increase their investments in Jordan in a number of industries, including banking, education, real estate, alternative energy, healthcare, and tourism.

Trade between Qatar and Jordan reached over QAR 624 million in 2021, according to Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani, who led a delegation at the ‘3rd Gulf-Jordanian Communication Forum’ held in Amman.

The Federation of Gulf Cooperation Council Chambers (FGCCC), in collaboration with the Secretariat General of GCC and the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, organised the forum titled ‘New Aspects for Economic and Investment Co-operation’ (JCC).

The chamber’s attendees included Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani, the ambassador of Qatar to Jordan, as well as board members Dr. Mohamed Jawhar al-Mohamed and Abdel-Rahman Abdel-Jalil Abdel-Ghani, General Manager Saleh bin Hamad al-Sharqi and several well-known businessmen.

In a statement, Sheikh Khalifa praised close ties between Jordan and the GCC states across “all fields,” particularly in the economic and commercial spheres, stressing the positive relationships the Gulf private sector has with its Jordanian counterpart.

He also expressed the hope that the forum would help to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the two parties, extend close ties between the Gulf and Jordanian private sectors, benefit citizens, the economy, and governments, and serve as a unique example of Arab-Arab economic relations.

The long-standing relations between Qatar and Jordan in the economic and commercial spheres were emphasised, highlighting the shared desire to advance these ties and strengthen cooperation between the Qatari and Jordanian private sectors in order to promote economic growth, encourage cross-border investment initiatives, and boost trade volume.

Numerous Jordanian businesses collaborate with Qatari firms in a variety of industries, including commerce, contracting, construction, interior design, maintenance, real estate, education, and services.

Sheikh Khalifa encouraged businessmen from Qatar and Jordan to form alliances and collaborations in either country, emphasising that both have favourable investment climates and provide a wide range of cheap prospects.

The forum, which aims to review investment opportunities in economic and commercial sectors and address top challenges facing the commercial GCC-Jordanian cooperation and ways to overcome them, was launched by the country’s Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply on behalf of Jordan’s Prime Minister.