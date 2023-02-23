Italy to join EXPO Doha 2023 with ‘Garden of the Future’ pavilion

The Italian proposal refers to the ‘Modern Agriculture’sub-theme, which takes into account the primary conditions to realise an increasingly efficient and sustainable production capable of satisfying global food needs

Italy confirmed its participation at the EXPO 2023 after signing a contract in Doha on Thursday, a press release confirmed.

The European nation will host its own national pavilion, named ‘Italia. The Garden of the Future’, built using ecological and recycled materials, featuring 4.0 agriculture solutions (such as drones, sensors, big data) and aimed at maximising and optimising crops, with a reduced use of resources.

The signature ceremony between Ambassador of Italy to the State of Qatar Paolo Toschi and EXPO Doha 2023 Commissioner General Ambassador Bader Omar Al Dafa follows an announcement by Italian authorities in January that confirmed its interest in the event.

Italy values “the exhibition’s theme and its contribution to provide global solutions to contemporary issues as climate change, desertification and waste production,” the press release added.

“Italy is ready to play its part in EXPO Doha 2023 by sharing its expertise through the best our country has to offer on technology; research and development; innovation; all will be involved in the design and animation of our national pavilion” Ambassador Paolo Toschi said.

“We are eager to work together with Qatari authorities, the organisers and all the participating countries to achieve sustainable solutions for planet Earth. Our ‘Garden of the Future’ will welcome everyone to EXPO Doha 2023,” he added.

The pavilion will be divided in sections, including a greenhouse with a high technological content, an interactive area dedicated to soil depletion reduction, a section dedicated to the micropropagation process ( a technique to quickly obtain large quantities of healthy, high quality plants with specific technical characteristics) and an external area delimited by a “fence” cultivated through hydroponic processes.

Its activities will be based on several different “focuses” that will be displayed on a monthly basis during the EXPO Doha semester.

“The Italian proposal refers to the ‘Modern Agriculture’sub-theme, which takes into account the primary conditions to realise an increasingly efficient and sustainable production capable of satisfying global food needs,” the release noted.

“This approach combines traditional methods with the most innovative technologies, with the aim of reducing the natural resources used,” it added, highlighting modern agriculture means providing innovation, research and scientific advancements for producing safe, sustainable and affordable food for the world’s population.

Al Dafa pointed to decades long relations between Qatar and Italy.

“Italy and Qatar enjoy diplomatic relations for over three decades, and we are delighted to see Italy’s eagerness to participate in the Expo 2023 Doha,” Al Dafa said.

“I am positive the Italian pavilion will be a magnificent experience under the theme ‘Italia, The Garden of the Future’. We are looking forward to see the Italian innovation, agricultural technology and bio-solutions aimed at extreme and dry climates”, he added.

The Doha EXPO 2023 will be held from 2 October 2023 to 28 March 2024 and will bring together leaders, experts and visitors from around the world to Al Bidda Park. The event, titled ‘Green Desert, Better Environment’ seeks to take on desertification by promoting the greening of deserts as a sustainable project for irrigation and forestation of dry areas or regions.