Israel kills Palestinian teenager freed under Gaza truce deal

Israeli occupation forces have killed 18-year-old Tariq Dawood in the occupied West Bank on Monday evening following his release last year under the week long truce deal between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

Palestine’s news agency, Wafa, reported that Dawood was shot and killed near the town of Azzun after he carried out a shooting attack on an Israeli settler following repeated raids by occupation forces.

The occupation forces also detained at least 20 Palestinians, including former detainees and a child, in the West Bank between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

According to Al Araby Al Jadeed, the occupation forces detained Dawood’s body following his assassination.

Dawood, who recently turned 18, was among at least 240 Palestinians released from Israeli prisons late last year as part of a week-long truce deal between Israel and Hamas.

Mediated by Qatar and Egypt, the deal lasted between November 24 and December 1, where Palestinian women and children were freed in exchange for the release of around 109 Israeli captives from Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli occupation forces have chased Dawood since his release and detained his parents more than 33 times to pressure him to surrender himself. They also raided his house on May 5 and destroyed it as well as the neighbours’ homes after failing to find him.

Dawood joined the Palestinian resistance group, Qassam Brigades in Qalqilya, from the age of 15 following his detainment at the age of 14 and after witnessing the suffering of his family under the Israeli occupation.

He was detained in 2022 and was charged with participating in the manufacture of explosive devices as well as throwing them at the occupation soldiers.

In a statement on Monday, Hamas mourned the death of Dawood, saying he was killed “in a cowardly assassination,” stressing that the crimes in the West Bank and Gaza will not break the will of Palestinian resistance.

Hamas added that the Israeli war will not bring the occupying entity security.

Israel has intensified its raids and attacks in the West Bank since the beginning of the brutal onslaught in the Gaza Strip on October 7, where it has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians.

According to Wafa, Israel has killed at least 623 people, including 145 children and nine women, in the West Bank over the past 10 months. At least 10,000 Palestinians, including children, have also been detained by Israeli Occupation Forces in the West Bank and Jerusalem during the same period.

The Commission of Detainees’ Affairs said on Tuesday that more than 8,322 Palestinians have received orders of administrative detention since the beginning of the war. Administrative detention allows Israel to imprison Palestinians for an indefinite amount of time without charge or trial.

The Palestinian organisation added that Israel has withheld the bodies of 20 detainees since October 7.

There are 9,900 Palestinian prisoners including 3,432 administrative detainees, with at least 250 children held in isolation prisons.