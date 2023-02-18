Is Doha the most romantic city? Tiktok seems to think so

As mega cruise ships and cruise liners make their maiden visits to Doha Port during the busy 2022–2023 cruise season, Qatar’s tourism industry is experiencing an additional boost.

While Paris has long reigned as the most romantic city in the world, according to Hollywood films, books and stories, the French city may now have competition.

A website has listed the 23 most popular romantic destinations, according to the number of TikTok views on their associated hashtags, and using a seed list from Forbes.

Surprisingly, Doha came in first as the most popular romantic destination on TikTok, as the lavish city boasted 7.4 billion views under the #Doha and #DohaLove hashtags.

Doha, and Qatar in general, has received considerable media attention for hosting the World Cup last year, but that’s clearly not all that’s attractive about the country.

With a growing tourism sector, a wide variety of shopping opportunities, numerous museums, and now a TikTok title to go with it, the Gulf state has clearly made its mark on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Perth came in at a close second with a total of 6.8 billion viewers on the hashtags #Perth and #LoveInPerth. The “City of Lights,” located in western Australia, is well-known for its magnificent Swan River, with endless romantic views for couples.

With 555 thousand views on TikTok and the hashtags #Queenstown and #LoveQueenstown, Queenstown, New Zealand, came in third. It provides couples with the chance to indulge in activities like bungee jumping and skiing, making it the ideal destination for adventurous, active couples.

With the hashtags #Svalbard and #LoveInNorway, the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard garnered over 520,000 views, taking fourth place in the ranking.

Svalbard is one of the world’s most northern inhabited regions and is a remote travel destination. Views of the mountains can be seen for miles in all directions.

With the hashtags #Marrakesh and #MarrakechLovers, the Moroccan city of Marrakesh earned a total of 439,718,600 views on TikTok, rounding out the top five.

The magnificent city, also referred to as the “City of Luxury,” is the fourth-largest in the kingdom. Couples can indulge in 5-star accommodation options and discover the city’s many spas.