Iran and Qatar enhance judicial ties in landmark deal

Doha and Tehran have agreed to provide mutual legal assistance and judicial representation in criminal matters according to their respective laws.

Iran and Qatar have signed a 14-article document aimed at facilitating comprehensive legal and judicial cooperation in criminal matters between the two nations.

The agreement entails the sharing of information on final judgments regarding each other’s nationals on an annual basis. Doha and Tehran also agreed to provide mutual legal assistance and judicial representation in criminal matters in accordance with their respective national laws.

Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, accompanied by a high-level judicial delegation, was engaged in extensive discussions with Qatari officials on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Qatar in political and regional issues is desirable and progressive, and this has been more prominent in recent years and during the presidency of Ayatollah Raisi, the late president of our country,” said Ejei.

Speaking at a meeting with the head of Qatar’s Supreme Judicial Council Hassan bin Lahdan Al Mohannadi, Ejei went on to stress the necessity for legal and judicial relations to grow alongside the development of political, economic, and cultural ties between the two countries.

For his part, Al Mohannadi expressed similar hopes for increased cooperation between the Iranian and Qatari judicial systems.

“We welcome the development and deepening of relations between Qatar and Iran, especially in the judicial field, and we hope that in the near future, conditions will be created for senior Iranian and Qatari judicial authorities to witness court proceedings in each other’s countries in person,” the Qatari official remarked.

“Given the proximity of Iran and Qatar, the Iranian community present in our country is a large community, and our view of Iranians present in Qatar is similar to our view of Qatari citizens,” he added.

Last year in June, Qatar repatriated several Iranian nationals imprisoned in its country.

Two months later, two Iranian prisoners detained in Qatar were released and returned to their home country.