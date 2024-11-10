Intaj exhibition 2024 to spotlight short films from Gaza Strip

The exhibition will take place at Doha’s Sikkat Wadi Msheireb on the sidelines of the 12th annual Ajyal Film Festival.

This year’s edition of Intaj exhibition is set to pay special focus on the Gaza Strip by showcasing 22 short films curated by Palestinian filmmaker Rashid Masharawi.

The exhibition, which will take place between November 16-23, comes amid the ongoing Israeli genocide and relentless assault on the besieged enclave.

Titled “From Ground Zero Experience”, the exhibition offers visitors an intimate look at Gaza through the lens of 22 filmmakers from the territory. Each film ranges from three to six minutes long, and captures the daily struggles, hopes and aspirations of the Palestinian people as they endure the Israeli oppression and occupation.

“The films will offer audiences an intimate view of Gaza’s enduring spirit through stories shaped by hardship and hope,” Ajyal Film Festival said on its social media pages.

Palestinian cause spotlighted

Derived from the Arabic word for “production”, Intaj had first launched in 2022 where it featured multimedia elements from Qatar and the region’s old film, television and theatre productions.

The festival has repeatedly highlighted the Palestinian cause throughout its previous editions by featuring Palestinian filmmakers and their works that have been supported by the Doha Film Institute.

During this year’s edition, Ajyal will host a special screening of the animated film “Flow” by Gints Zilbalodis for young Palestinians evacuated from Gaza, as part of its school screening initiative.

Some of the Palestinian guests at this year’s festival include Palestinian actors Saleh Bakri and Hiam Abbas, as well as Palestinian musician Anees.

Palestinian actor and director Mohammad Bakri will also be among the diverse guests set to attend the event.

The festival is taking place at a time where highlighting the Palestinian cause is more crucial than ever amid Israel’s ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed at least 43,552 people, although the figure is an undercount as thousands remain missing or buried under the rubble.